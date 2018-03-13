Ghud Music; Your music data and chart hub

Home > Entertainment > Music >

Ghud Music is a music/audio monitoring and analysis service provider used to monitor the progress of songs on radio and online download websites.

Ghana music industry hasn’t been as lucrative as it is expected to be for the artists and various stakeholders in the industry.

This has been mainly due to lack of international standard of operation of activities such as royalty collection and sale of songs. These issues haven’t been fixed for years because of lack of the necessary data for investors and stakeholders to build a solid business model for the industry.

Ghud Music started releasing some mind blowing data on the performance of some artistes (Kidi, Sarkodie, Ebony, Joey B) late last year and this year.

They have also been spotted at events like The Creative Entrepreneur Master Class Organised by Africa 1 Media, Africa ICT EXPO 17 organised by MOBEX Africa, The Process organize by Signatures Africa among series of events to give their support to the entertainment industry.

 

We believe the services offered by Ghud Music is required to kick start analysis for developing a business model which is valid and sustainable based on how the digital revolution would play out.

Their services will be useful to the entertainment industry in areas such as:

  • Providing credible information that aids in holding shows and interviews.
  • Providing contents for music chart shows.
  • Providing data to enable artistes know their worth based on how well their songs are faring on the market.
  • Providing data to enable artistes know where their fans are located.
  • Providing data to enable artistes know which of their music is making the most impact.
  • Providing credible information on which period recorded the most download and what triggered it.
  • Providing data to enable media houses make informed decisions on which artiste should be on their shows.
  • Providing data to enable presenters introduce songs and meet Key Performance Indicator targets for promoting local content.
  • Providing data that can be used to hold shows to recognize and award industry persons that support and aid in the improving the music industry.

Follow them on facebook, twitter and instagram, @ghudmusic, for your favorite artist’s statistics.

