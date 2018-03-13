Ghud Music; Your music data and chart hub

Ghud Music is a music/audio monitoring and analysis service provider used to monitor the progress of songs on radio and online download websites.
This has been mainly due to lack of international standard of operation of activities such as royalty collection and sale of songs. These issues haven’t been fixed for years because of lack of the necessary data for investors and stakeholders to build a solid business model for the industry.
Ghud Music started releasing some mind blowing data on the performance of some artistes (Kidi, Sarkodie, Ebony, Joey B) late last year and this year.
They have also been spotted at events like The Creative Entrepreneur Master Class Organised by Africa 1 Media, Africa ICT EXPO 17 organised by MOBEX Africa, The Process organize by Signatures Africa among series of events to give their support to the entertainment industry.
Their services will be useful to the entertainment industry in areas such as:
