Home > Entertainment > Music >

Zylofon CEO apologises to Stonebwoy, condemns attack


Zylofon saga Zylofon CEO apologises to Stonebwoy, condemns attack

Nana Appiah Mensah apologised to Stonebwoy over the scuffle act on Saturday, gunshots rang in the hotel causing panic among guests and hotel staff.

  • Published:
Stonebwoy-zylofon CEO play

Stonebwoy-zylofon CEO
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

CEO of Zylofon Media, Nana Appiah Mensah, has rendered an apology to Dancehall artiste Stonebwoy.

He apologised to the artiste for a fracas that occurred at Champs Bar at the Paloma Hotel in Accra on Saturday night.

“I apologize to team @stonebwoyb and all well-wishers for the unfortunate ill incident that occurred,” he tweeted Tuesday.

There was a scuffle at the Champs Bar when Bulldog, who is an  Artiste and Repertoire (A&R) Manager at Zylofon Media, allegedly attacked Stonebwoy and his crew who were holding a mini concert at the venue.

Gunshots rang in the hotel causing panic among guests and hotel staff. Stonebwoy later disclosed that he fired the shots in self-defence.

READ MORE: I wasn't there when he shot the gun - Bulldog

A younger brother of the musician, who was at the concert was said to have been injured and has made a complaint of assault and theft against Bulldog, born Lawrence Nana Asiamah Hanson, at the Nima Police station.

Eyewitnesses alleged that Bulldog’s men hit Stonebwoy’s brother, snatched his wallet containing an unspecified amount of money and attempted to seize the musician’s, Mercedes Benz.

The Champs Bar fracas was one of the many internal and external wranglings between the dancehall artiste and the record label he signed onto in June last year.

 

Mr Appiah Mensah, in his apology tweet, explained that the Champs Bar incident needlessly occurred because “the transport manager exercised a discretion characterized by reflex and over-exuberance. An act I vehemently condemn and discourage from our society.”

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

Music Video: Edem - Fie Fuor Music Video Edem - Fie Fuor
Stonebwoy-Zylofone Saga: Zylofon Media did not contribute a penny to my album - singer Stonebwoy-Zylofone Saga Zylofon Media did not contribute a penny to my album - singer
Zylofon Saga: Stonebwoy is a selfish artiste - Kumi Guitar Zylofon Saga Stonebwoy is a selfish artiste - Kumi Guitar
Asamoah Gyan: Footballer breaks silence on Stonebwoy-Zylofon Media fracas Asamoah Gyan Footballer breaks silence on Stonebwoy-Zylofon Media fracas
Zylofon Media: Stonebwoy says he wouldn’t have joined Zylofon if he knew they’d sign Shatta Wale Zylofon Media Stonebwoy says he wouldn’t have joined Zylofon if he knew they’d sign Shatta Wale
Shatta Wale: Singer sparks fresh rumour about Stonebwoy's Zylofon Media exit Shatta Wale Singer sparks fresh rumour about Stonebwoy's Zylofon Media exit

Recommended Videos

Video: Edem - Fie Fuor Video Edem - Fie Fuor
Stonebwoy's Audio Stonebwoy's Audio
Audio: Sarkodie - Check Your Pay Audio Sarkodie - Check Your Pay



Top Articles

1 Asamoah Gyan Footballer breaks silence on Stonebwoy-Zylofon Media fracasbullet
2 Zylofon Media Stonebwoy says he wouldn’t have joined Zylofon if he...bullet
3 2018 VGMA Shatta Wale, Sarkodie, Ebony Reigns, others nominated; see...bullet
4 Zylofon Saga Stonebwoy is a selfish artiste - Kumi Guitarbullet
5 Shatta Wale Singer sparks fresh rumour about Stonebwoy's Zylofon...bullet
6 Songs of the month Top 10 Ghanaian songs of February 2018bullet
7 2018 VGMA Nominations open for 19th Vodafone Ghana music awardsbullet
8 The Reign! 10 best Ebony Reigns songs of all timebullet
9 Video Watch Ebony's nude performance at 2017 4Syte Music...bullet
10 Stonebwoy-Zylofone Saga Zylofon Media did not...bullet

Related Articles

Zylofon Media Stonebwoy says he wouldn’t have joined Zylofon if he knew they’d sign Shatta Wale
Asamoah Gyan Footballer breaks silence on Stonebwoy-Zylofon Media fracas
Stonebwoy-Zylofone Saga Zylofon Media did not contribute a penny to my album - singer
Zylofon Saga Stonebwoy is a selfish artiste - Kumi Guitar
Music Video Edem - Fie Fuor

Top Videos

1 Audio Sarkodie - Check Your Paybullet
2 Video Ebony - Asedabullet
3 Audio Sarkodie & B4Bonah - Sofo Mokobullet
4 Video Strongman - Baby Girl feat Kuami Eugenebullet
5 Video Vanilla Karr - Odo Yewu feat. Bisa Kdeibullet
6 Audio Captain Planet (4×4) - Akpeteshiebullet
7 Video Edem - Fie Fuorbullet
8 Stonebwoy's Audiobullet
9 Audio Sarkodie - End Time feat. Kwabena Kwabena (Prod....bullet
10 Music Video Jinjah - Adakabullet

Music

Young Cissey
Young Cissey Newcomer says Ghanaians need new music genre
Bulldog
VGMA 2018 Bulldog fights for Patapaa
Charsay - Odo (Prod. by Kin Dee)
New Music Charsay - Odo (Prod. by Kin Dee)
Dawn ODG - Nkate Cake (Prod. by KC Beats)
New Music Dawn ODG - Nkate Cake (Prod. by KC Beats)