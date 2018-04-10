Here's why M.anifest wasn't nominated for 2018 VGMA

news

Ghanaian rapper and songwriter M.anifest has disclosed why he didn't land any nomination at the 19th edition of the Vodafone Ghana Music Award.

He made the revelation during an interaction session with with his fans on Facebook dubbed "ASK ME ANYTHING"

According to the "god MC" hitmaker, his absence at this year's edition was a business decision by his management, Singitdamnit Music.

He was responding to a question thrown at him by one of his fans regarding his absence at this year's award ceremony when he let the cat out.

"I did not submit...it was a business decision for this year," M.anifest revealed when asked why he was not nominated for this year's Vodafone Ghana Music Award.

When he was further asked to choose between Stonebwoy and Shatta Wale, he said"They are more different than alike. Each with their strengths. After this year I will choose."