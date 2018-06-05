Kwesi Arthur nominated for BET Awards 2018

news

New Ghanaian rapper Kwesi Arthur has been nominated for the 2018 edition of Black Entertainment Television (BET) Awards.

The "Grind Day" hitmaker has become the only Ghanaian artiste to receive a nomination at this year's ceremony after Sarkodie, Stonebwoy and Shatta Wale failed to make a cut for the "Best International Act" category.

Kwesi Arthur, who rose to prominence in 2017, got a nod in the "Viewers' Choice: Best New International Act" category.

He will be competing with Mc Soffia (Brazil), Prince Waly (France),Take A Mic (France), Niniola (Nigeria),Sjava (South Africa), Sik-K (South Korea), Nailah Blackman (Trinidad And Tobago), Not3s (UK) and Iamddb (UK) for the accolade.

The Ground Up Chale label musician hit the limelight last year with his debut single, "Grind Day". He followed up with a remix featuring Sarkodie and Medikal.

He won the "Hip-hop song of the Year" award at this year's Vodafone Ghana Music Award.

To vote for him, share his nomination banner on Twitter and Instagram with the hashtag #IPICKKWESIA18.