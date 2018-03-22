Home > Entertainment > Music >

LISTEN: Sarkodie talks Ebony's death in latest song


Sarkodie Rapper talks Ebony's death, tackles road accidents in latest single "Wake Up Call"

In the song, titled "Wake Up Call" (Road Safety) the highly decorated rapper expresses his reaction to the alarming annual statistics on road accidents complied by the National Road Safety Commission.

  • Published:
Sarkodie - Wake Up Call (Road Safety) feat. Benji play

Sarkodie - Wake Up Call (Road Safety) feat. Benji

24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Multiple award winning rapper, Sarkodie has released a new record which seeks to conscientise Ghanaians on the need to accord utmost priority to road safety, Ghanafuo.com reports.

In the song, titled "Wake Up Call" (Road Safety) the highly decorated rapper expresses his reaction to the alarming annual statistics on road accidents complied by the National Road Safety Commission.

After conducting his research to be acquainted with these worrying statistics, Sarkodie in the song calls for all stakeholders to effectively play their roles to avert this menace.

play

READ MORE: Ebony Reigns' record label mates pay sad tribute to her in new video

The song has been released few hours before the late singer, Ebony Reigns will be laid to rest.

The songstress passed away with 2 others after she was involved in a ghastly accident last month.

"Wake Up Call" (Road Safety) features singer, Benji who submitted a meditative hook.

The song was produced by contemporary hit maker, WillisBeatz and mixed by Posigee.

Listen below.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Author

David Mawuli

David Mawuli Associate Editor - Entertainment Showbiz journalist, music analyst and consumer. Follow him on Twitter & IG @davidmawuli

Recommended Articles

Rapper Freda Rhymz drops her first single Rapper Freda Rhymz drops her first single
Strongman: 4Syte TV to shoot $300K video for rapper Strongman 4Syte TV to shoot $300K video for rapper
Music Video: Adina - Killing Me Softly feat. Kuami Eugene Music Video Adina - Killing Me Softly feat. Kuami Eugene
New Music: GuiltyBeatz - Akwaaba feat. Mr Eazi, Pappy Kojo & Patapaa New Music GuiltyBeatz - Akwaaba feat. Mr Eazi, Pappy Kojo & Patapaa
Itz Tiffany: Afro-pop singer says she will bounce back soon Itz Tiffany Afro-pop singer says she will bounce back soon
New Music: Dada Hafco - Yebewu Nti (Prod. by DDT) New Music Dada Hafco - Yebewu Nti (Prod. by DDT)

Recommended Videos

Video: Adina - Killing Me Softly feat. Kuami Eugene Video Adina - Killing Me Softly feat. Kuami Eugene
Video: Efya - Whoman Woman Video Efya - Whoman Woman
Audio: C.K. Mann - Medze Meho Bema Nyame Audio C.K. Mann - Medze Meho Bema Nyame



Top Articles

1 Kwesi Arthur Meet the music talent with challenging financial backgroundbullet
2 2018 VGMA Shatta Wale, Sarkodie, Ebony Reigns, others nominated; see...bullet
3 Songs of the month Top 10 Ghanaian songs of January 2018bullet
4 2018 VGMA Nominations open for 19th Vodafone Ghana music awardsbullet
5 Shatta Wale Shut down 4syte TV for not supporting artistes - Singerbullet
6 Itz Tiffany Afro-pop singer says she will bounce back soonbullet
7 Video Watch Ebony's nude performance at 2017 4Syte Music...bullet
8 Best records 10 best C.K. Mann songs of all timebullet
9 The Reign! 10 best Ebony Reigns songs of all timebullet
10 3Music Awards 2018 Sarkodie leads nominations with 9,...bullet

Related Articles

Strongman 4Syte TV to shoot $300K video for rapper
Music Video Adina - Killing Me Softly feat. Kuami Eugene
New Music GuiltyBeatz - Akwaaba feat. Mr Eazi, Pappy Kojo & Patapaa
Itz Tiffany Afro-pop singer says she will bounce back soon
New Music Dada Hafco - Yebewu Nti (Prod. by DDT)
New Music Efya - Whoman Woman

Top Videos

1 Audio C.K. Mann - Medze Meho Bema Nyamebullet
2 DJ Vyrusky - Adwenfi feat. Shatta Wale & Kuami Eugenebullet
3 Video Efya - Whoman Womanbullet
4 Video Adina - Killing Me Softly feat. Kuami Eugenebullet
5 Audio C.K. Mann - Medo Wobullet
6 Audio C.K. Mann - Okuan Tsentsen Awarbullet
7 Audio C.K. Mann - Fa Wokoma Mamebullet
8 Audio C.K. Mann - Womma Mindzi Magorobullet
9 Audiio C.K. Mann - Asafo Beesuonbullet
10 Music Video Brella, Danny Beatz & Ms Forson - Tribute...bullet

Music

Efya - Whoman Woman
New Music Efya - Whoman Woman
Wayo ft. Joey B - Muscatella(Prod. by Kuvie)
New Music Wayo ft. Joey B - Muscatella (Prod. by Kuvie)
O'BKAY - Lemme Know feat. Kesse &amp; Kurl Songx
Music Video O'BKAY - Lemme Know feat. Kesse & Kurl Songx
Nana Appiah Mensah
Nana Appiah Mensah Zylofon Media CEO joins 'jama' session at alma mater (Video)