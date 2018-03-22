news

Multiple award winning rapper, Sarkodie has released a new record which seeks to conscientise Ghanaians on the need to accord utmost priority to road safety, Ghanafuo.com reports.

In the song, titled "Wake Up Call" (Road Safety) the highly decorated rapper expresses his reaction to the alarming annual statistics on road accidents complied by the National Road Safety Commission.

After conducting his research to be acquainted with these worrying statistics, Sarkodie in the song calls for all stakeholders to effectively play their roles to avert this menace.

The song has been released few hours before the late singer, Ebony Reigns will be laid to rest.

The songstress passed away with 2 others after she was involved in a ghastly accident last month.

"Wake Up Call" (Road Safety) features singer, Benji who submitted a meditative hook.

The song was produced by contemporary hit maker, WillisBeatz and mixed by Posigee.

Listen below.