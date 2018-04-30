Olamide goes 'crazy' over Shatta Wale's "Gringo"

news

Nigerian Afrobeats star Olamide has fallen in love with Shatta Wale's latest video "Gringo".

Shatta Wale who premiered his first music video since he was signed on to Zylofon Media on Friday, April 27 2018 has caused a stir social media.

The 7-minutes video was shot from the Blanco province in Texas, USA, at the Buggy Barn Museum. The video has a cast of intentionally acclaimed film actors.

The video was directed by internationally-recognised video director, Sesan, for Film Factory and produced by David Nguyen.

Many celebrities have passed their comments about the song and its music video.

The latest to comment is Nigerian singer Olamide.

He took to Twitter to share his favourite lyrics from the song.

This is what he said:

Although the video has received some negative comments from his fans and some music lovers, others think the video will pass for a short movie than a music video.