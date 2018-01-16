Home > Entertainment > Music >

Pastor Joe Beecham ready to write song for Ebony Reigns


Pastor Joe Beecham Gospel singer ready to write a song for Ebony Reigns

Pastor Joe Beecham has opened up about his admiration for Dancehall songstress Ebony Reigns adding that he is ready to write a song for her.

Pastor Joe Beecham play

Pastor Joe Beecham
Discussing Ebony's talent on Adom FM Saturday, Joe revealed that “when I hear the Sponsor song, I am like the talent is amazing. The melodies and rhythm in the song is so beautiful."

Ebony - Maame Hw3 play

Ebony - Maame Hw3

 

Pastor Beecham stressed that, Ebony’s career has been ordained by God as such he believes the "Maame Hwe" song maker can change the lives of people through her music.

“I just want to see the face behind the music. Maybe I can also write a song for her. I told Becca I will write a song for her and I have done that. It could be inspirational [song] or about the love of God. She has the voice and audience and she can carry a certain message…” he maintained.

"I never said collaboration but I will only write for her," he stated when asked if he would want to collaborate with her on a song.

