Ouagadougou came to a standstill this Monday, April 30, as Ghanaian musicians EL and Epixode took a turn to register their acts in Burkina Faso after performing at Twellium Industries and WatsUp TV’s music concert dubbed “Le Concert Planet”.

The concert which also hosted popular Malian musician and winner of the 2016 WatsUp TV Music Video Awards for Best African Hip Hop Video, Iba One was held in commemoration of the launch of Twellium Industries flagship brand “Planet Drink”.

From videos circulating on social media about the event, songs of Ghanaian artists seems to be a big deal in the French country as over 15,000 fans joined either by singing or dancing to the various tunes whiles being wowed with their splendid performances.

The concert which was organized by leading Pan-African TV Channel, WatsUp TV recorded one of the largest crowd in the African City and featured other leading African artists such as Floby, Smarty, Dez Altino, Cheezy, Flower, Barsa 1st, Amzy, The Comedian The Jaguar and the Dance Group R-Max.

This activity by WatsUp TV also announces their continuing agenda of becoming the premier continental TV channel after previous events and activities across Africa. They also recently launched the maiden edition of WatsUp Magazine and a hosted a mega-concert headlined by Nigeria’s Mayorkun at the University of Ghana, Legon.