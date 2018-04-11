Home > Entertainment > Music >

Predictions: Who wins what at VGMA 2018


VGMA 2018 predictions Who wins what? Ebony Reigns, Shatta Wale, King Promise likely to win

Just like every year, Pulse Ghana’s entertainment editor, David Mawuli has picked the likely winners for this year’s ceremony.

  Published:
Who wins what at VGMA 2018 play

Who wins what at VGMA 2018
The 19th edition of Ghana’s most prestigious award scheme, Vodafone Ghana Music Awards, has been scheduled for Saturday, April 14, 2018, at the Accra International Conference Centre.

The likes of Samini, Efya, Joe Mettle, Adina, King Promise, KiDi, Kuami Eugene, MzVee, Fancy Gadam, Kwesi Arthur, Sarkodie, Tiwa Savage from Nigeria, Nasty C from South Africa and a host of other top artistes have been billed to rock the big stage.

This year’s nomination list is a little bit tight – at least, the fact that Shatta Wale made a return to the award ceremony this year.

Also, newcomers penetrated the biggest categories than most of the mainstream performers. Top categories like “Hip-hop Song of the Year”, “Song of the Year”, “Best Rapper of the Year” and “Highlife Song of the Year” were partially dominated by the lads.

READ MORE: Shatta Wale, Sarkodie, Ebony Reigns, others nominated for 2018 VGMA

Despite the shocking demise of Ebony Reigns, David Mawuli believes her legacy will win her several posthumous accolades. The likes of Sarkodie, Shatta Wale, King Promise, KiDi, R2Bees and Joe Mettle are likely to pick up top accolades on the night.

Below, David Mawuli’s predictions for which artistes are likely to accolades at this year’s Vodafone Ghana Music Awards.

Gospel of the Year

Boot for Boot - Joyce Blessing

Obi Nyanime - Patience Nyarko

Bo Noo Ni – Joe Mettle (WINNER)

Efatawo – Nacee

Adom – Gifty Osei

Jehovah – Ceccy Twum

 

Highlife Song of the Year

Dream - Kumi Guitar

Bronya – Wutah

Odo – KiDi    (WINNER)

Angela – Kuami Eugene

Ladder – Lil Win

Over – R2bees

Hustle – Ebony

 

Hiplife Artiste of the Year

Total Cheat – Fancy Gadam Ft. Sarkodie

Boys Boys – Nancee Ft. Guru

Pain Killer – Sarkodie Ft. Runtown

Obi Agyi Obi Girl - Captain Planet (WINNER)

Ayoo – Shatta Wale

One Corner – Patapaa Ft. Ras Cann

 

Hiphop  Song of the Year

State of the Art – Teephlow

Light it up – Sarkodie

Grind Day Remix – Kwesi Arthur (WINNER)

Pen and Paper – Ko-jo Cue & Shaker

Dear God – B4bonah

 

Reggae/Dancehall Song of the Year

Until the Dawn – Efya

My Own – Samini (WINNER)

My Name – Stonebwoy

Faya Burn Dem – Article Wan

Rewind – MzVee

Dem Confuse – Shatta Wale

 

Afro-pop Song of the Year

Makoma – Adina feat. Sarkodie

Oh Yeah – King Promise

Say You Love Me – Kidi

Sing My Name – Mzvee

Jennifer Lomotey – Kurl Songx

Sponsor – Ebony (WINNER)

My Baby – Magnon

Come From Afar – Stonebwoy

 

Gospel Artiste of the Year

Patience Nyarko

Joyce Blessing

Joe Mettle (WINNER)

Celestine Donkor

Gifty Osei

Nance

 

Highlife Artiste of the Year

Wutah

KiDi (WINNER)

Kuami Eugene

Becca

 

Reggae/Dancehall Artiste of the Year

Ebony (WINNER)

MzVee

Shatta Wale

Stonebwoy

 

Songwriter of the Year

Kumi Guitar – Dream

Joe Mettle- Bo Noo Ni

Bullet – Maame Hwe (WINNER)

Kofi Kinaata – Last Show

Samini – My own

Stonebwoy – My Name

 

Record of the Year

Kumi Guitar - Dream

Samini – My Own (WINNER)

Sarkodie – Glory

Teephlow – State of the Art

 

Best Music Video of the Year

Kumi Guitar- Dream (Directed by Abass)

King Promise – Selfish (Directed by Vertex)

B4bonah – My Girl (Directed by Nicol-Sey)

Opanka – Wedding Car (Directed by Bra Shizzle)

Captain Planet – Obi Agyi Obi (Directed by Phamous Films)

Lil Shaker & Ko-Jo Cue – Pen & Paper (Directed by Ekumodzi) (WINNER)

 

Hiplife/Hip-Hop Artiste of the Year

Yaa Pono

R2bees

Captain Planet

Kwesi Arthur

Sarkodie (WINNER)

VVIP

 

 Best Male Vocalist of the Year

Joe Mettle – Bo Noo Ni

King Promise – Selfish (WINNER)

KiDi – Odo

Kuami Eugene – Angela

Mugeez – Over

Samini – My own

 

Best Female Vocalist of the Year

Adina – Makoma (WINNER)

Nana Yaa – Don’t leave alone

Efya – Love

MzVee – Bright light

Becca – Summye (Pillow)

 

Best Group of the Year

VVIP

R2bees (WINNER)

Wutah

 

Best Rapper of the Year

Eno Barony – Fear No Man

Teephlow – Phlowducation (WINNER)

Sarkodie – Light it up

Lil Shaker – Pen & Paper

Ko-Jo Cue – Pen & Paper

Strongman – Transformer

 

Best collaboration of the Year

Joe Mettle Ft. Luigi Maclean – Bo noo ni

MzVee Ft. Patoranking – Sing My Name remix

Kurl Songx Ft. Sarkodie – Jennifer Lomotey

Sarkodie Ft. Runtown – Pain Killer

Shatta Wale Ft. SM Militants – Taking Over (WINNER)

Captain Planet Ft. Kofi Kinaata – Obi Agyi Obi Girl

Becca Ft. Patoranking – Na Wash

 

Best African artiste of the year

Davido (WINNER)

Wizkid

Toofan

Cassper Nyovest

Nasty C

Tiwa Savage

Olamide

 

Best New Artiste of the year

King Promise (WINNER)

Kurl Songx

KiDi

Kuami Eugene

Magnom

Kwesi Arthur

B4bonah

 

Song of the Year

Sponsor – Ebony (WINNER)

Odo – Kidi

Angela – Kuami Eugene

Taking Over – Shatta Wale Ft. SM Militants

Total Cheat – Fancy Gadam Ft. Sarkodie

One Corner – Patapaa Ft. Rad Cann

Bo Noo Nii – Joe Mettle Ft. Luigi Maclean

Obi Agyi Obi Girl – Captain Planet Ft. Kofi Kinaata.

My Baby – Magnom ft Joey B

Oh Yeah – King Promise

Pain Killer – Sarkodie feat. Runtown

 

Album of the Year

Epistles of Mama – Stonebwoy (WINNER)

Daavi – MzVee

Bonyfied – Ebony

Highest – Sarkodie

 

Artistes of the Year

Joe Mettle

Ebony Reigns (WINNER)

Shatta Wale

Sarkodie

Stonebwoy

David Mawuli

David Mawuli Associate Editor - Entertainment Showbiz journalist, music analyst and consumer. Follow him on Twitter & IG @davidmawuli

