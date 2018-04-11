Predictions: Who wins what at VGMA 2018

Just like every year, Pulse Ghana’s entertainment editor, David Mawuli has picked the likely winners for this year’s ceremony.
The likes of Samini, Efya, Joe Mettle, Adina, King Promise, KiDi, Kuami Eugene, MzVee, Fancy Gadam, Kwesi Arthur, Sarkodie, Tiwa Savage from Nigeria, Nasty C from South Africa and a host of other top artistes have been billed to rock the big stage.
This year’s nomination list is a little bit tight – at least, the fact that Shatta Wale made a return to the award ceremony this year.
Also, newcomers penetrated the biggest categories than most of the mainstream performers. Top categories like “Hip-hop Song of the Year”, “Song of the Year”, “Best Rapper of the Year” and “Highlife Song of the Year” were partially dominated by the lads.
Despite the shocking demise of Ebony Reigns, David Mawuli believes her legacy will win her several posthumous accolades. The likes of Sarkodie, Shatta Wale, King Promise, KiDi, R2Bees and Joe Mettle are likely to pick up top accolades on the night.
Below, David Mawuli’s predictions for which artistes are likely to accolades at this year’s Vodafone Ghana Music Awards.
Boot for Boot - Joyce Blessing
Obi Nyanime - Patience Nyarko
Bo Noo Ni – Joe Mettle (WINNER)
Efatawo – Nacee
Adom – Gifty Osei
Jehovah – Ceccy Twum
Dream - Kumi Guitar
Bronya – Wutah
Odo – KiDi (WINNER)
Angela – Kuami Eugene
Ladder – Lil Win
Over – R2bees
Hustle – Ebony
Total Cheat – Fancy Gadam Ft. Sarkodie
Boys Boys – Nancee Ft. Guru
Pain Killer – Sarkodie Ft. Runtown
Obi Agyi Obi Girl - Captain Planet (WINNER)
Ayoo – Shatta Wale
One Corner – Patapaa Ft. Ras Cann
State of the Art – Teephlow
Light it up – Sarkodie
Grind Day Remix – Kwesi Arthur (WINNER)
Pen and Paper – Ko-jo Cue & Shaker
Dear God – B4bonah
Until the Dawn – Efya
My Own – Samini (WINNER)
My Name – Stonebwoy
Faya Burn Dem – Article Wan
Rewind – MzVee
Dem Confuse – Shatta Wale
Makoma – Adina feat. Sarkodie
Oh Yeah – King Promise
Say You Love Me – Kidi
Sing My Name – Mzvee
Jennifer Lomotey – Kurl Songx
Sponsor – Ebony (WINNER)
My Baby – Magnon
Come From Afar – Stonebwoy
Patience Nyarko
Joyce Blessing
Joe Mettle (WINNER)
Celestine Donkor
Gifty Osei
Nance
Wutah
KiDi (WINNER)
Kuami Eugene
Becca
Ebony (WINNER)
MzVee
Shatta Wale
Stonebwoy
Kumi Guitar – Dream
Joe Mettle- Bo Noo Ni
Bullet – Maame Hwe (WINNER)
Kofi Kinaata – Last Show
Samini – My own
Stonebwoy – My Name
Kumi Guitar - Dream
Samini – My Own (WINNER)
Sarkodie – Glory
Teephlow – State of the Art
Kumi Guitar- Dream (Directed by Abass)
King Promise – Selfish (Directed by Vertex)
B4bonah – My Girl (Directed by Nicol-Sey)
Opanka – Wedding Car (Directed by Bra Shizzle)
Captain Planet – Obi Agyi Obi (Directed by Phamous Films)
Lil Shaker & Ko-Jo Cue – Pen & Paper (Directed by Ekumodzi) (WINNER)
Yaa Pono
R2bees
Captain Planet
Kwesi Arthur
Sarkodie (WINNER)
VVIP
Joe Mettle – Bo Noo Ni
King Promise – Selfish (WINNER)
KiDi – Odo
Kuami Eugene – Angela
Mugeez – Over
Samini – My own
Adina – Makoma (WINNER)
Nana Yaa – Don’t leave alone
Efya – Love
MzVee – Bright light
Becca – Summye (Pillow)
VVIP
R2bees (WINNER)
Wutah
Eno Barony – Fear No Man
Teephlow – Phlowducation (WINNER)
Sarkodie – Light it up
Lil Shaker – Pen & Paper
Ko-Jo Cue – Pen & Paper
Strongman – Transformer
Joe Mettle Ft. Luigi Maclean – Bo noo ni
MzVee Ft. Patoranking – Sing My Name remix
Kurl Songx Ft. Sarkodie – Jennifer Lomotey
Sarkodie Ft. Runtown – Pain Killer
Shatta Wale Ft. SM Militants – Taking Over (WINNER)
Captain Planet Ft. Kofi Kinaata – Obi Agyi Obi Girl
Becca Ft. Patoranking – Na Wash
Davido (WINNER)
Wizkid
Toofan
Cassper Nyovest
Nasty C
Tiwa Savage
Olamide
King Promise (WINNER)
Kurl Songx
KiDi
Kuami Eugene
Magnom
Kwesi Arthur
B4bonah
Sponsor – Ebony (WINNER)
Odo – Kidi
Angela – Kuami Eugene
Taking Over – Shatta Wale Ft. SM Militants
Total Cheat – Fancy Gadam Ft. Sarkodie
One Corner – Patapaa Ft. Rad Cann
Bo Noo Nii – Joe Mettle Ft. Luigi Maclean
Obi Agyi Obi Girl – Captain Planet Ft. Kofi Kinaata.
My Baby – Magnom ft Joey B
Oh Yeah – King Promise
Pain Killer – Sarkodie feat. Runtown
Epistles of Mama – Stonebwoy (WINNER)
Daavi – MzVee
Bonyfied – Ebony
Highest – Sarkodie
Joe Mettle
Ebony Reigns (WINNER)
Shatta Wale
Sarkodie
Stonebwoy