Sarkodie replies Donald Trump's 'shithole' comment


Sarkodie Rapper replies Donald Trump's 'shithole' comment

Sarkodie goes hard at fellow rappers (as usual), claiming to be the King of Ghana rap music and then going after American president, Donald Trump.

  Published:
Sarkodie play

Sarkodie
Ghanaian rapper Sarkodie is the latest artiste to jump on the instrumentals of Drake's "KMT" song featuring Giggs.

In the 2:43 minutes freestyle, Sarkodie goes hard at fellow rappers (as usual), claiming to be the King of Ghana rap music and then going after American president, Donald Trump.

His reaction comes after Donald Trump described African countries as 'shithole' during a meeting with lawmakers on immigration last week.

READ MORE: KOD burns Trump's signature collection shirt in protest of "shithole" comments

Even though majority of Ghanaians have been blunt on the issue and condemned Trump for his unsavory comment, Sarkodie was sensitive with his choice of words in "KMT" freestyle.

"Donald Trump se y3n man no y3 shithole....but wo nni talent...y3 ka a, wo nni talent," Sarkodie called him out.

Stream the full single below.

Author

David Mawuli

David Mawuli Associate Editor - Entertainment Showbiz journalist, music analyst and consumer. Follow him on Twitter & IG @davidmawuli

