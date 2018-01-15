Sarkodie goes hard at fellow rappers (as usual), claiming to be the King of Ghana rap music and then going after American president, Donald Trump.
In the 2:43 minutes freestyle, Sarkodie goes hard at fellow rappers (as usual), claiming to be the King of Ghana rap music and then going after American president, Donald Trump.
His reaction comes after Donald Trump described African countries as 'shithole' during a meeting with lawmakers on immigration last week.
READ MORE: KOD burns Trump's signature collection shirt in protest of "shithole" comments
"Donald Trump se y3n man no y3 shithole....but wo nni talent...y3 ka a, wo nni talent," Sarkodie called him out.
Stream the full single below.