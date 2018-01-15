news

Ghanaian rapper Sarkodie is the latest artiste to jump on the instrumentals of Drake's "KMT" song featuring Giggs.

In the 2:43 minutes freestyle, Sarkodie goes hard at fellow rappers (as usual), claiming to be the King of Ghana rap music and then going after American president, Donald Trump.

His reaction comes after Donald Trump described African countries as 'shithole' during a meeting with lawmakers on immigration last week.

Even though majority of Ghanaians have been blunt on the issue and condemned Trump for his unsavory comment, Sarkodie was sensitive with his choice of words in "KMT" freestyle.

"Donald Trump se y3n man no y3 shithole....but wo nni talent...y3 ka a, wo nni talent," Sarkodie called him out.

Stream the full single below.