Sarkodie, Strongman apologise to Da Hammer

Sarkodie has apologised to Da Hammer on behalf of his artiste, Strongman, over his recent social media 'spar' with the legendary record producer.

Hammer, known in real life as Edward Nana Poku Osei, recently claimed that he 'never made a move on Strongman' after winning the maiden edition of the 'Next Big Thing in GH Hip-hop' and that, he was chasing Teephlow even before the reality TV show was over.

But, in a rebuttal, Strongman called Hammer a 'liar'. The "Baby Girl" hitmaker called him out, adding that he should be 'honest'.

Narrating how Hammer first approached him and why the deal didn't materialise, Strongman said: "Da' Hammer with all due respect you called me to your house opposite Modex Filling station and discussed a contract with me

U said we will go and see you lawyer at Circle the next Monday. U asked me “will you still complete the university” ?

And you also asked whether Charterhouse won’t come for me later when I blow. Few months after I learnt u have signed Phlow and wasn’t bothered because God will make it happen. So if you were on Phlow as u said then u shouldn’t have called boss. Let’s be honest here . At least you made the move Big man."

Upon seeing the news, Sarkodie has apologised to his former boss on behalf of his artiste. He said he doesn't 'feed into stuffs' like what happened between Strongman and Hammer but apologised due to the respect he has for him.

He made the apology on Twitter saying: "Normally don't feed into stuff like this but for the respect I have for @Dahammergh ... On behalf of Young King @StrongmanBurner wanna say sorry if any comment directly or indirectly dents your hard earned "Brand" I know the media can make it worse but again "Sorry"."

Strongman also apologised: "Sorry Boss".