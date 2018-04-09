Home > Entertainment > Music >

Strongman exposes Da Hammer


Strongman Rapper exposes Da Hammer

Strongman has called Da Hammer a 'liar' after the latter claimed that he never approached the former for a record label contract.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Strongman play

Strongman

(Facebook)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

SarkCess Music label new signee, Strongman has called legendary record producer  Edward Nana Poku Osei 'Da Hammer' a 'liar' after the latter claimed that he never approached the former for a record label contract.

It all started when a fan alleged on Facebook Monday, March 9, that shortly after the maiden edition of the 'Next Big Thing in GH Hip-hop' show, Hammer approached Strongman for a possible record label deal.

READ MORE: 10 hottest Ghanaian songs of March 2018

According to the fan, Strongman turned down the deal because he was at the university at the time and wanted to complete his education before he ventures into a full-time show business.

He said it was this reason why Hammer rather signed Teephlow who had a short stay with his label, The Last Two.

But, reacting to the post, Hammer claimed he 'never made a move on him[Strongman]' and that he was chasing Teephlow even before the reality TV show was over.

play Da Hammer (Facebook)

READ MORE: Top 10 Ghanaian songs of February 2018

In response to the post, Hammer wrote (unedited): "Massa u go dey guard!! stop stirring up wrong info around. Strongman is a fine Artist no doubt.. but I have never made a move on him. I was on Phlow even before the show was over. I even specifically told him I hope he doesn't win cos praises before your real album is a total distraction. I embraced the first runner-up position and he went back to Sch. Don't stir shit up man."

Strongman immediately stepped in and called Hammer a 'liar'. The "Baby Girl" hitmaker called him out, adding that he should be 'honest'.

READ MORE: Ghanaian Afrobeats artiste KiDi makes shocking revelation about music career

Narrating how Hammer first approached him and why the deal failed, Strongman said: "Da' Hammer with all due respect you called me to your house opposite Modex Filling station and discussed a contract with me

U said we will go and see you lawyer at Circle the next Monday. U asked me “will you still complete the university” ?

And you also asked whether Charterhouse won’t come for me later when I blow. Few months after I learnt u have signed Phlow and wasn’t bothered because God will make it happen. So if you were on Phlow as u said then u shouldn’t have called boss. Let’s be honest here .

At least you made the move Big man."

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Author

David Mawuli

David Mawuli Associate Editor - Entertainment Showbiz journalist, music analyst and consumer. Follow him on Twitter & IG @davidmawuli

Recommended Articles

Exclusive Premiere: E.L releases much-anticipated "Overdose" music video Exclusive Premiere E.L releases much-anticipated "Overdose" music video
Songs of the month: 10 hottest Ghanaian songs of March 2018 Songs of the month 10 hottest Ghanaian songs of March 2018
New Music: SBeirg - Are You A Wife (Prod. by Apya) New Music SBeirg - Are You A Wife (Prod. by Apya)
Dhat Gyal: 16-year old Ghanaian musician headlines MTN FA Cup Awards Dhat Gyal 16-year old Ghanaian musician headlines MTN FA Cup Awards
Music Video: Lil Win - Akyire Asem Music Video Lil Win - Akyire Asem
Music Video: Ypee - You The One feat. Kuami Eugene Music Video Ypee - You The One feat. Kuami Eugene

Recommended Videos

Music Video: E.L - Overdose Music Video E.L - Overdose
Audio: Stonebwoy -  Tomorrow Audio Stonebwoy -  Tomorrow
Audio: Yaa Pono - Obia Wone Master feat. Stonebwoy Audio Yaa Pono - Obia Wone Master feat. Stonebwoy



Top Articles

1 2018 VGMA Shatta Wale, Sarkodie, Ebony Reigns, others nominated; see...bullet
2 Songs of the month Top 10 Ghanaian songs of January 2018bullet
3 The Reign! 10 best Ebony Reigns songs of all timebullet
4 Photo Has Bullet found late Ebony Reigns' replacement?bullet
5 Songs of the month 10 hottest Ghanaian songs of March 2018bullet
6 New Music Nana Yaa - My Hunny (Prod. by Citruss Beatzz)bullet
7 Music Video Kumi Guitar - Betweenerbullet
8 EoM Top 10 Stonebwoy songs of 2017bullet
9 Songs of the month Top 10 Ghanaian songs of February 2018bullet
10 New Music SBeirg - Are You A Wife (Prod. by Apya)bullet

Related Articles

Songs of the month 10 hottest Ghanaian songs of March 2018
New Music SBeirg - Are You A Wife (Prod. by Apya)
Music Video Lil Win - Akyire Asem
Music Video Ypee - You The One feat. Kuami Eugene
Dhat Gyal 16-year old Ghanaian musician headlines MTN FA Cup Awards
Music Video Deon Boakye - Ma Ware
Music Video DJ Cuppy - Vybe feat. Sarkodie
New Music Maabna - SM (Save Money) feat. Cabum, 1Cedi & BPM (Prod. by BPM)
Gifty Osei Gospel musician eyes BET Awards
New Music Akeju - Kiss & Tell remix feat. Beenie Man

Top Videos

1 Video Lil Win - Akyire Asembullet
2 Music Video KiDi & Viva Band - Odobullet
3 Video Ypee - You The One feat. Kuami Eugenebullet
4 Video Fancy Gadam - YakaChana feat. Mr Eazibullet
5 Video KiDi - Adiepenabullet
6 Video Deon Boakye - Ma Warebullet
7 Video Tic Tac - Pene Mame feat. KiDibullet
8 Video Mayorkun - Bobo feat. Davidobullet
9 Trailer Berimah Kusi - Afa feat. Kofi Sarpongbullet
10 Video Adina - Killing Me Softly feat. Kuami Eugenebullet

Music

Gifty Osei
Gifty Osei Gospel musician eyes BET Awards
TV Africa’s rap show 'Temperature' restores hope in music talents
'Temperature' TV Africa’s rap show restores hope in music talents
Deon Boakye - Ma Ware
Music Video Deon Boakye - Ma Ware
DJ Cuppy - Vybe feat. Sarkodie
Music Video DJ Cuppy - Vybe feat. Sarkodie