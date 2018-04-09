Strongman exposes Da Hammer

news

SarkCess Music label new signee, Strongman has called legendary record producer Edward Nana Poku Osei 'Da Hammer' a 'liar' after the latter claimed that he never approached the former for a record label contract.

It all started when a fan alleged on Facebook Monday, March 9, that shortly after the maiden edition of the 'Next Big Thing in GH Hip-hop' show, Hammer approached Strongman for a possible record label deal.

According to the fan, Strongman turned down the deal because he was at the university at the time and wanted to complete his education before he ventures into a full-time show business.

He said it was this reason why Hammer rather signed Teephlow who had a short stay with his label, The Last Two.

But, reacting to the post, Hammer claimed he 'never made a move on him[Strongman]' and that he was chasing Teephlow even before the reality TV show was over.

In response to the post, Hammer wrote (unedited): "Massa u go dey guard!! stop stirring up wrong info around. Strongman is a fine Artist no doubt.. but I have never made a move on him. I was on Phlow even before the show was over. I even specifically told him I hope he doesn't win cos praises before your real album is a total distraction. I embraced the first runner-up position and he went back to Sch. Don't stir shit up man."

Strongman immediately stepped in and called Hammer a 'liar'. The "Baby Girl" hitmaker called him out, adding that he should be 'honest'.

Narrating how Hammer first approached him and why the deal failed, Strongman said: "Da' Hammer with all due respect you called me to your house opposite Modex Filling station and discussed a contract with me

U said we will go and see you lawyer at Circle the next Monday. U asked me “will you still complete the university” ?

And you also asked whether Charterhouse won’t come for me later when I blow. Few months after I learnt u have signed Phlow and wasn’t bothered because God will make it happen. So if you were on Phlow as u said then u shouldn’t have called boss. Let’s be honest here .

At least you made the move Big man."