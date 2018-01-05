news

Despite having a legal issue with Charterhouse Ghana, the organisers of the annual Ghana Music Awards, Shatta Wale has stated that he will attend this year's ceremony by any means necessary.

Charterhouse and Mr Iyiola Ayoade, CEO of the company, sued the Hiplife artiste, born Charles Nii Armah Mensah Jnr, over a series of what they said are defamatory videos he released on social media site, Facebook.

The organisers further banned him from participating in their award scheme but Shatta Wale claims he won't miss this year's edition.

He told Sammy Flex on Zylofon FM Friday, January 5, 2018, that he will participate in this year's ceremony 'by hook or crook'.

"My team is deliberating on picking the nomination forms," he said adding that, "I will attend this year's ceremony by hook or crook. I will attend even if I am not invited."

Shatta Wale had more hits that any artiste in 2017 and if nominated, he could win the coveted artiste of the year statuette.