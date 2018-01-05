news

Ghanaian musician Charles Nii Armah Mensah Jnr has finally broken silence on his disappearance at the just ended CAF Awards.

Charles, who is popularly known in showbiz as Shatta Wale, was billed as one of the headline performers at the football awards ceremony which took place at the Accra International Conference Centre.

The event saw performances from Ghanaian artistes; Efya and KiDi, Nigerian artistes; Patoranking, Phyno, Olamide, Wizkid and Tiwa Savage, Togolese artiste Toofan, Congolese artiste Fally Ipupa, among others but Wale was missing.

READ MORE: "I will attend 2018 VGMA by hook or crook" - Shatta Wale

Speaking on Zylofon FM Friday, January 5, 2018, the "Ayoo" hitmaker said there was a breach of contract on the part of the organisers so he decided to cancel his performance.

He said CAF had agreed with his management to pay him an undisclosed performance fee but later sent someone to pay him $30,000. This, according to him, was a disrespect to Ghanaian artistes.

"CAF and my team had a different contract," he said. "But, a few days to the event, someone met with my management team to pay them $30,000," he added.

He admitted that he took the money but didn't step the venue to perform because he felt disrespected.