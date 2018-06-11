Top 5 Gospel songs of the year 2018 (thus far)

news

It’s another music year and the Ghanaian Gospel music fraternity keeps plummeting.

For the past 4 years, the fraternity has been going through a tough time but all efforts to restore its glory has proven futile.

Even though Joe Mettle picked up the ‘Artiste of the Year’ award at last year’s edition of the Vodafone Ghana Music Awards, the first time for a Gospel performer in history, the fraternity is still crawling to compete with the rest.

This year hasn’t been good if you ask me. We are halfway through the year but only a few songs have been making the waves.

Below are the top 5 Ghanaian Gospel songs of the year 2018 thus far.

1. Joyce Blessing - I Swerve

2. Patience Nyarko - Obi Nyanime feat. Bro Sammy

3. KODA - Hosanna

4. Ramzy Amui - Asomdwee

5. Jay Peacock - N'adom