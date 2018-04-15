news

Late Afro-Dancehall performer, Priscilla Opoku-Kwarteng ‘Ebony Reigns’ has become the first ever Ghanaian female artiste to win the “Artiste of the Year” accolade at the annual Vodafone Ghana Music Awards.

The awards ceremony organized by event organisers, Charterhouse Ghana Limited, since its inception has never seen any female musician grab the coveted award.

The former Rufftown Records/Midas Touch Inc. artiste beat a stiff competition from Gospel star Joe Mettle and Zylofon Music artistes; Shatta Wale and Stonebwoy, to win the posthumous award.

The award was received on her behalf by her parents Mr and Mrs Opoku-Kwarteng, her former manager Bullet and her label mates.

Ebony Reigns died on February 8 after being involved in a fatal car crash.

She died on the spot together with her personal assistant and her military bodyguard who were both travelling with her from the Brong Ahafo Region.