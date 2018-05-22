Home > Entertainment > Music >

Janet Jackson performs Akwaaba dance at 2018 Billboard Awards


American singer Janet Jackson has joined the the viral "Akwaaba" dance craze.

  • Published:
American singer and dancer Janet Damita Jo Jackson has joined the the viral "Akwaaba" dance craze.

The sister of Pop legend Michael Jackson took the viral dance to the 2018 edition of Billboard Awards which took place at MGM Grand Las Vegas on Sunday, May 20.

Janet, who gave an exciting and thrilling 5 minutes performance and picked up the Icon Awards, showed off the Akwaaba dance move and wowed the audience.

The dance, which has gone viral globally, is for the song ‘Akwaaba’ (meaning Welcome), produced by Guilty Beatz. The song features Mr Eazi, Pappy Kojo, and Patapaa.

Wat ch the full video below.

