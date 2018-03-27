Home > Entertainment > Music >

Wiyaala, Grace Ashy, Asamoah Gyan on Cup Of Nations song


Women’s 2018 Cup of Nations Wiyaala, Grace Ashy, Asamoah Gyan to collaborate on Cup Of Nations song

The 2018 Women's AFCON will run from 17 November to 1 December and will be hosted in Accra and Cape Coast.

  • Published:
Wiyaala, Grace Ashy, Asamoah Gyan to collaborate on Cup Of Nations song play

Wiyaala, Grace Ashy, Asamoah Gyan to collaborate on Cup Of Nations song
Wiyaala, Grace Ashy and Asamoah Gyan are to collaborate on the Women’s 2018 Cup of Nations song for the tournament which will be hosted in Ghana in November this year.

The 11th edition of the Women's Africa Cup of Nations was launched in Accra last Friday at the Alisa Hotel with the Chief of Staff of the Republic of Ghana , Hon. Akosua Frema Opare as the special guest of honour.

Also in attendance were members of the Local Organising Committee, Minister for Youth and Sports and other government officials, CAF officials and the Black Queens squad.

Liberia's First Lady Clar Weah, who has been appointed CAF women’s football ambassador was also present.

READ MORE: "I know Shatta Wale but not his music" - SA star

“It’s a great honour to be selected alongside Grace Ashy and Asamoah Gyan” Wiyaala said, “We’ve already got the composition and most of the lyrics.  Grace and I are well known writers of football songs and with Asamoah Gyan coming on board, that will add extra spice.”

Upper West’s songstress Wiyaala’s “Go Go Black Star’s” gained worldwide attention when it featured on Billboard’s Top 7 World Cup songs in 2014 and then went on to chart at number 15 in the Billboard charts.

Grace Ashy has also enjoyed considerable popularity with “Black Stars Mmre Nie”, whilst Asamoah Gyan, one of Ghana’s most renowned footballers, has also shown a keen interest in music, most recently featuring on the Stonebwoy track “Dirty Enemies”.

Author

David Mawuli

David Mawuli Associate Editor - Entertainment Showbiz journalist, music analyst and consumer. Follow him on Twitter & IG @davidmawuli

