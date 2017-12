news

Every festive season comes with its trends, celebration style and music in the mix. Music plays a major role in every festive season, no doubt.

As usual, there are some top Ghanaian songs released in 2017 that won’t go waste this festive season.

See below 10 songs in 2017 that should be played at every event this festive season.

1. Obi Agye Obi Girl by Captain Planet (4x4) feat. Kofi Kinaata

2. Hustle by Ebony

3. Angela by Kuami Eugene

4. One Corner by Patapaa

5. Ayoo by Shatta Wale

6. Pain Killer by Sarkodie feat. Runtown

7. Total Cheat by Fancy Gadam feat. Sarkodie

8. Makoma by Adina feat. Sarkodie

9. Odo by KiDi

10. Selfish by King Promise