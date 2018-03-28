Sarkodie's longtime girlfriend took to her Instagram to wish Titi a happy birthday
Being a kid is fun but being the daughter of Ghana’s most revered rapper, Sarkodie, surely comes with more spoils, and that is seen by the warm messages Princess Titi (Adalyn Owusu Addo) is getting for her second birthday.
Tracy took to her Instagram to wish Titi a happy birthday with a warm message and an adorable photo of her.
@titi_sarkcess Baby girl HAPPY BIRTHDAY! Mommy loves you. I thank God for blessing me with such a beautiful and smart daughter. May He continue to protect you and shine his Grace upon you. thank you to auntie Ashley @missashleybakes for the beautiful cake
Titi as part of her numerous gifts she received was a lovely birthday cake from Miss Ashley cakes which she took to her instagram to thank them.
Rapper Michael Owusu Addo, known in showbiz as Sarkodie and his long time girlfriend, Tracy gave birth to Titi last two years in the states.