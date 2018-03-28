23 radio stations shut down for promoting witchcraft

The concerned stations have been taken off air after several warnings by the regulator fell on death ears, leaving the authorities with no option, but to take the drastic action against them.
The concerned stations have been taken off air after several warnings by the regulator fell on death ears, leaving the authorities with no option, but to take the drastic action against them.
According to Africafeeds.com the affected radio station, according to the regulator’s spokesperson, Pamela Ankunda would only be reinstated after resolving to stop advertising the activities of witchcraft on their airwaves.
The commission said in a statement that it “has noted with concern that despite these several warnings, your undertaking not to advertise and promote witchcraft…and the public outcry against such misuse of the airwaves, your station has continued to advertise and promote witchcraft in contravention of section 2 of the witchcraft act”.
READ MORE: 16-year-old girl gets Range Rover on her birthday
It added that the affected stations were “aiding and abetting fraud by allowing fraudsters to use their airwaves to con people through promotion of healing powers.”
Some of them are using social media platforms like Facebook and WhatsApp to propagate their activities.
Probably, other African countries should follow the step of Uganda to restore sanity to the airwaves.