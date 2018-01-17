3-week-old baby GIRL hospitalised after father slapped her

Edet Asuquo, a bus conductor assaulted the little child for being a girl instead of boy. He allegedly said having a girl is of no use.
According to Africafeeds.com, Edet Asuquo, a bus conductor assaulted the little child for being a girl instead of boy. He allegedly said having a girl is of no use.
Speaking to the Punch, a community worker in the community where the incident happened on January 10 said, “Rosemary, mother of the poor baby said the baby was crying that morning while the father carried her.
“He started abusing the baby and saying a girl would not be useful to him because he wanted a boy.
Africafeeds.com reported a senior social welfare official, Olubukola Salami as having said, “The rising trend in child abuse is alarming. Children are vulnerable and should be protected, not pummeled. The Lagos State Government will ensure the rights of children are protected and perpetrators who violate these rights, irrespective of status, are brought to book, no matter how long it takes.”