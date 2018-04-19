Home > Filla >

3-year-old girl shoots pregnant mother


Bloody 3-year-old girl shoots pregnant mother

The sad incident happened on Tuesday in Merrillville, Indiana when the toddler was sitting in a parked car with her mother and her 1-year-old son outside a northwestern Indiana thrift store.

  • Published:
3-year-old girl shoots pregnant mother play

3-year-old girl shoots pregnant mother
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

A three-year-old girl who was reportedly playing with his father’s loaded gun ended up ignorantly shooting her pregnant mother leaving her in a critical condition.

The sad incident happened on Tuesday in Merrillville, Indiana when the toddler was sitting in a parked car with her mother and her 1-year-old son outside a northwestern Indiana thrift store, while the woman’s boyfriend was inside the store, apparently buying something.

3-year-old girl shoots pregnant mother play

3-year-old girl shoots pregnant mother

 

The girl got hold of the said loaded gun when her father left it in the car while buying in the thrift store.

READ MORE: 4,500 teachers sacked for failing to construct simple sentences

play

 

While the 21-year-old pregnant Shaniqua Thomas was admitted to hospital in a critical condition, the boyfriend who is also the father of the three year old girl is in the grips of police for child endangerment.

According to Detective Sgt. James Bogner, the girl who "had no idea what she had done and was very scared" is in protective custody together with her younger brother while investigation continues.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

Sad: Pastor kills congregant during baptism, says she appeared as a vampire Sad Pastor kills congregant during baptism, says she appeared as a vampire
Abomination! Father joins two friends to gang rape daughter for 18 hours Abomination! Father joins two friends to gang rape daughter for 18 hours
Mass Dismissal: 4,500 teachers sacked for failing to construct simple sentences Mass Dismissal 4,500 teachers sacked for failing to construct simple sentences
Evading Justice: Ghanaian Uber driver rapes passenger in US, jumps bail to Ghana Evading Justice Ghanaian Uber driver rapes passenger in US, jumps bail to Ghana
Video: This man lets cars run over him, breaks nails with his teeth Video This man lets cars run over him, breaks nails with his teeth
In Uganda: Social media users to pay tax effective July this year In Uganda Social media users to pay tax effective July this year

Recommended Videos

Video: This man lets cars run over him, breaks nails with this teeth Video This man lets cars run over him, breaks nails with this teeth
Ibrah Wan: Young Ghanaian millionaire Ibrah, has been picked up by police Ibrah Wan Young Ghanaian millionaire Ibrah, has been picked up by police
Alarming! Man blames painkiller for changing him from heterosexual to gay Alarming! Man blames painkiller for changing him from heterosexual to gay



Top Articles

1 'Part-time Job' Police shoot to death a pastor who doubles as armed robberbullet
2 Evading Justice Ghanaian Uber driver rapes passenger in US, jumps bail...bullet
3 It's Not Easy Porn star reveals how she had to quit acting porn to...bullet
4 Demon Possessed 16-yr-old girl beheads dad for refusing marriage...bullet
5 Conman Primary school dropout arrested after establishing and...bullet
6 Museveni Ugandan President intends to ban oral sex, says the...bullet
7 After Sex Man kills woman for saying his penis was too smallbullet
8 Video Armed Thugs storm Nigeria’s parliament and stole the...bullet
9 Bumper Harvest This woman is making millions from the...bullet
10 Bloody Polygamous man stabbed to death while trying to...bullet

Related Articles

Abomination! Father joins two friends to gang rape daughter for 18 hours
Mass Dismissal 4,500 teachers sacked for failing to construct simple sentences
Evading Justice Ghanaian Uber driver rapes passenger in US, jumps bail to Ghana
Video This man lets cars run over him, breaks nails with his teeth
In Uganda Social media users to pay tax effective July this year
Video Man blames this painkiller for changing him from heterosexual to gay
Video Armed Thugs storm Nigeria’s parliament and stole the mace
Bloody Polygamous man stabbed to death while trying to calm fighting wives
Museveni Ugandan President intends to ban oral sex, says the mouth is for eating[video]
Fairness Court orders two litigants to jointly own controversial dog by following visitation calendar

Top Videos

1 Video Maggots ooze out of houseboy’s anus after sleeping with master’s wifebullet
2 Video Strong wind blows stolen money from armed robbers' pocketsbullet
3 Sex Doll First Sex doll brothel opens in Germanybullet
4 Video Armed Thugs storm Nigeria’s parliament and stole the macebullet
5 Video Pantless dancer from South Africa snatches wig off a fan headbullet
6 Ibrah Young millionaire gifts 'trotro' passengers free iphonesbullet
7 Video This man lets cars run over him, breaks nails with...bullet
8 Security Alert Video A yawning 'mass grave' on the...bullet
9 Video Man raised by wolves says life among humans is...bullet
10 Shocking Obinim backs 'sakawa'bullet

Filla

Man blames painkiller for changing him from heterosexual to gay
Video Man blames this painkiller for changing him from heterosexual to gay
Court orders litigants to jointly own dog they have been fighting over
Fairness Court orders two litigants to jointly own controversial dog by following visitation calendar
Man demands 24-cow bride price after realizing wife was not a virgin
Disappointment Man demands return of 24-cow bride price after realizing his wife was not a virgin
Judge jailed for 3 years for demanding cash to pervert justice
Corruption Judge jailed for 3 years for demanding cash to pervert justice