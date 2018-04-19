3-year-old girl shoots pregnant mother

news

A three-year-old girl who was reportedly playing with his father’s loaded gun ended up ignorantly shooting her pregnant mother leaving her in a critical condition.

The sad incident happened on Tuesday in Merrillville, Indiana when the toddler was sitting in a parked car with her mother and her 1-year-old son outside a northwestern Indiana thrift store, while the woman’s boyfriend was inside the store, apparently buying something.

The girl got hold of the said loaded gun when her father left it in the car while buying in the thrift store.

While the 21-year-old pregnant Shaniqua Thomas was admitted to hospital in a critical condition, the boyfriend who is also the father of the three year old girl is in the grips of police for child endangerment.

According to Detective Sgt. James Bogner, the girl who "had no idea what she had done and was very scared" is in protective custody together with her younger brother while investigation continues.