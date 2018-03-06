30 people die after wedding party truck veered off a bridge

The incident occurred when the truck driver was attempting to overtake another. About 60 people were reportedly aboard the truck.
Reports suggested that the truck driver was attempting to overtake a van when the incident happened.
Earlier, images from the bloody scene showed passengers trapped under the truck while some witnesses tried to rescue them.
The incident has caught the attention of the Indian authorities who have voted 400,000 rupees ($6,148) compensation package for each bereaved family.
According to reports, about 150,000 lives are lost in India each year through road accidents due to the bad nature of the country’s roads among others.