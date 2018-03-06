30 people die after wedding party truck veered off a bridge

Home > Filla >

The incident occurred when the truck driver was attempting to overtake another. About 60 people were reportedly aboard the truck.

About 30 people died in India’s Gujarat state about 200 kilometres (125 miles) from the state’s capital, Ahmedabad when a truck carrying participants in a wedding party veered off a bridge and landed into a dry riverbed about 26 feet deep.

Reports suggested that the truck driver was attempting to overtake a van when the incident happened.

Earlier, images from the bloody scene showed passengers trapped under the truck while some witnesses tried to rescue them.

Confirming the incident, local deputy superintendent of police, A.M. Sayyed was reported as having said the death toll had risen after five more injured persons died in the hospital and it was expected that the number might rise further, as more injured were still in critical conditions.

The incident has caught the attention of the Indian authorities who have voted 400,000 rupees ($6,148) compensation package for each bereaved family.

According to reports, about 150,000 lives are lost in India each year through road accidents due to the bad nature of the country’s roads among others.

