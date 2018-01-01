news

Most, if not all Christians probably attended a watchnight service on the 31 December of 2017 and bombarded God with lots of outrageous and materialistic resolutions for the new year, 2018.

However, here are some few things that if indeed you did not do prior to the 31, your beautiful and juicy resolution may just be a mirage and you are likely to include them in the next years’.

Did you plan to build spiritual capacity; moving from a mere relationship with your God to quality fellowship with him?

What about planning to read more inspirational books on weekly, monthly or quarterly basis to enable you soldier on even as the going gets tough? Without inspiration, you may be tempted to quit when you meet obstacles on your way to attaining your resolutions. And professional and career development seminar, conferences and workshops to attend to build your professional capacity in your field of work? As part of your resolution for the new year, you probably are expecting to be promoted at your work place, it is about time you realised that your promotion would have to be based on merit, hence the need to prove your worth. Have you decided on mentors and coaches that that would in one way or the other add value to your life?

By this time, you must have figured out what skills to develop or sharpen to enhance your ability to serve people and earn more? What about the negative relationships that prevented you from attaining your resolutions for the year 2017? Would you still want to keep them or you have made a decision on them already? Finally, have you determined what negative attitudes and behaviours to eschew as you entered the new year and the positive ones to replace them with?

The fact that you are guilty of not having done these things before the 31 December watchnight service does not in any way mean it is too late. You could make the relevant amendments now so as to position yourself well for the goodies that come along with the year.