A 28-year-old woman was arrested by the Ogun State Police command for allegedly stealing a three-year-old baby in order to present to a man who had earlier impregnated her, but she could not produce the baby.

Anuoluwapo Joshua is alleged to have stolen 3-year-old Akamaka Patience Francis, at the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG) Camp in July 2017 during the monthly Holy Ghost Congress of the church to present to the man who kept asking about the baby she had claimed to have given birth to.

Public relations officer of the Ogun state police command, Abimbola Oyeyemi said in a statement that, a report of the missing child had been lodged with the service since July 2017, but all efforts to find her proved futile, until the baby was spotted on the 29th of December inside the Youth Center at Redemption Camp during children’s end of the year party.

The statement further explained that “On receiving the information, the DPO of Redeemed Division, SP Olaiya Martins, led detectives to the Center where they waited until the end of the programme, when the suspect came out to pick the child and was promptly arrested.

“She has since confessed to the crime. She said she lured the child out of her parents’ sight and took her to Ofada area in Obafemi-Owode local government area of Ogun State, where she has been taking care of the child since then. Investigation further revealed that the suspect had earlier got pregnant for someone in Lagos but travelled to the North where she claimed she had delivered a baby girl. But when she came back from the North, she didn’t come with the baby which made the man who impregnated her to put pressure on her to bring his child to him.

“She later informed her relatives that she was going to Nasarawa State to bring the child, but went to the RCCG Camp where she stayed for some days before succeeding in stealing the child which she presented to her relatives as her daughter,” police said.

Meanwhile, Africanspotlight.com reported that Anuoluwapo Joshua was to be transferred to the State Criminal Investigation and Intelligence Department (SCIID) for further investigation and prosecution.