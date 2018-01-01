Home > Filla >

Frustration :  Woman steals baby to appease man after she could not tell the whereabouts of his baby


Frustration Woman steals baby to appease man after she could not tell the whereabouts of his baby

Police say a report of the missing child had been lodged with the service since July 2017, but all efforts to find her proved futile, until the baby was spotted on the 29th of December inside the Youth Center at Redemption Camp during children’s end of the year party.

  • Published:
play
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

A 28-year-old woman was arrested by the Ogun State Police command for allegedly stealing a three-year-old baby in order to present to a man who had earlier impregnated her, but she could not produce the baby.

Anuoluwapo Joshua is alleged to have stolen 3-year-old Akamaka Patience Francis, at the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG) Camp in July 2017 during the monthly Holy Ghost Congress of the church to present to the man who kept asking about the baby she had claimed to have given birth to.

READ MORE: ‘Mentally ill’ wife bites off husband’s testicle during orgasm in an aggressive sex

Image result for stolen baby
 

Public relations officer of the Ogun state police command, Abimbola Oyeyemi said in a statement that, a report of the missing child had been lodged with the service since July 2017, but all efforts to find her proved futile, until the baby was spotted on the 29th of December inside the Youth Center at Redemption Camp during children’s end of the year party.

The statement further explained that “On receiving the information, the DPO of Redeemed Division, SP Olaiya Martins, led detectives to the Center where they waited until the end of the programme, when the suspect came out to pick the child and was promptly arrested.

“She has since confessed to the crime. She said she lured the child out of her parents’ sight and took her to Ofada area in Obafemi-Owode local government area of Ogun State, where she has been taking care of the child since then. Investigation further revealed that the suspect had earlier got pregnant for someone in Lagos but travelled to the North where she claimed she had delivered a baby girl. But when she came back from the North, she didn’t come with the baby which made the man who impregnated her to put pressure on her to bring his child to him.

READ ALSO: Man arrested and charged after punching ATM machine for giving him too much money

“She later informed her relatives that she was going to Nasarawa State to bring the child, but went to the RCCG Camp where she stayed for some days before succeeding in stealing the child which she presented to her relatives as her daughter,” police said.

Meanwhile, Africanspotlight.com reported that Anuoluwapo Joshua was to be transferred to the State Criminal Investigation and Intelligence Department (SCIID) for further investigation and prosecution.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

Lagos-Ibadan Expressway, Nigeria: 5 killed, 13 sustain injuries on highway in New Year eve misfortune Lagos-Ibadan Expressway, Nigeria 5 killed, 13 sustain injuries on highway in New Year eve misfortune
Caution: 7 things you forgot to do before 31 December that may haunt you a year by this time Caution 7 things you forgot to do before 31 December that may haunt you a year by this time
Interesting: Police offer ‘advice’ on how to steal a Ferrari car without being caught Interesting Police offer ‘advice’ on how to steal a Ferrari car without being caught
Badoo: 1 person in a family of 3 dies in an attack reportedly carried out by cult group Badoo 1 person in a family of 3 dies in an attack reportedly carried out by cult group
Ogun State, Nigeria: Woman who abducted 3-yr-old girl at RCCG Redemption Camp nabbed by police Ogun State, Nigeria Woman who abducted 3-yr-old girl at RCCG Redemption Camp nabbed by police
Violent Love: Man in court for beating girl to a pulp for refusing to go out with him Violent Love Man in court for beating girl to a pulp for refusing to go out with him

Recommended Videos

Crazy records: Some 'crazy' things that earned people Guinness Record titles Crazy records Some 'crazy' things that earned people Guinness Record titles
Outrageous: Man can't get a job because of his 19-inch-long penis Outrageous Man can't get a job because of his 19-inch-long penis
??? Man caught after using his boss for money rituals ??? Man caught after using his boss for money rituals



Top Articles

1 Caution 7 things you forgot to do before 31 December that may haunt you...bullet
2 Ironic This white man has been posing as a Nigerian Prince to scam peoplebullet
3 Badoo 1 person in a family of 3 dies in an attack reportedly...bullet
4 Amazing Church members and staff ordered to kneel down before they...bullet
5 Frustration Woman steals baby to appease man after she could not...bullet
6 Violent Love Man in court for beating girl to a pulp for...bullet
7 Racism Family disowns woman for marrying a Nigerianbullet
8 Wicked Relative An entire family of 5 wiped out by food...bullet
9 Ogun State, Nigeria Woman who abducted 3-yr-old girl at...bullet
10 New Strategy Terrorists injecting drinks and food...bullet

Related Articles

In Kumasi Man hangs himself in police cell
Christmas Day ‘Mentally ill’ wife bites off husband’s testicle during orgasm in an aggressive sex
New Strategy Terrorists injecting drinks and food stuffs on supermarkets with hydrochloric acid
Amazing Man arrested and charged after punching ATM machine for giving him too much money
Hilarious Boy, 9 gets car thief running for his life by just pulling out a pellet gun
Scam Man allegedly buys flat screen TV set at Kwame Nkrumah Circle only to see plywood at home
Begging for alms Man loses ability to speak after pretending to be mute for 12 years
Hilarious Christmas day robber arrested by victims after they noticed his gun was fake
Amazing Church members and staff ordered to kneel down before they greet pastor?
Racism Family disowns woman for marrying a Nigerian

Top Videos

1 Outrageous Man can't get a job because of his 19-inch-long penisbullet
2 Crazy records Some 'crazy' things that earned people Guinness Record...bullet
3 "I now pronounce you wife and wife" Two Ghanaian lesbians marry in...bullet
4 Kafui Danku Actress shares 'nude' photobullet
5 Technology Top 10 smartphones in Ghanabullet
6 ??? Man caught after using his boss for money ritualsbullet
7 Congratulations Woman writes college exam while in labourbullet
8 Video Female workers forced to slap each other as a...bullet
9 Scary Traditions Weird African traditions that would...bullet
10 Video I have taste for people like musician EL-...bullet

Filla

Pope Francis has vowed to eradicate clerical extravagance in Vatican City
Desperate Times Unemployed woman allegedly carts away church property
Boiling Vinegar
Mother Like This Court remands mother in prison for allegedly pouring hot water on son
In Kumasi Man hangs himself in police cell
Christmas Day ‘Mentally ill’ wife bites off husband’s testicle during orgasm in an aggressive sex