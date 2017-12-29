news

A man who was captured by CCTV cameras punching the ATM machine of the Wells Fargo bank in Florida has been arrested and charged with criminal mischief.

Though 23-year-old Michael Joseph Oleksik had apologized for his conduct, explaining that the ATM was giving too much money at a time he was almost late for work, UPI.com reported that the bank still pressed charges against him.

The Cocoa police are reported to have said that the bank was notified around 1p.m on November 29 about Michael’s strange conduct, leading to a damage to the ATM worth over $5,000.

It baffling if ATM machines are capable of giving more money than what was requested by a customer. That ATM must have been located at the wrong place then.