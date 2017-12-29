Home > Filla >

Scam :  Man allegedly buys flat screen TV set at Kwame Nkrumah Circle only to see plywood at home


Scam Man allegedly buys flat screen TV set at Kwame Nkrumah Circle only to see plywood at home

The Kwame Nkrumah Circle area has been notorious for ticklish activities by young men who parade on the streets on daily basis, claiming to be selling everything including electronic gadgets.

  • Published:
play
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

As one security analyst has said before that the high level of graduate unemployment in Ghana had the tendency to breed robbers who would be too sophisticated in mind for the nation to handle, the trend has begun to manifest already.

The Kwame Nkrumah Circle area has been notorious for ticklish activities by young men who parade on the streets on daily basis, claiming to be selling everything including electronic gadgets.

READ MORE: Man loses ability to speak after pretending to be mute for 12 years

Image result

Unsuspecting people have allegedly bought phones from there and realised upon getting home that they had paid for either soap or banana.

Just recently, a well-dressed man was arrested at the Societe General bank branch at Kokomemle, near the Kwame Nkrumah Circle after he allegedly attempted to withdraw money from an account the bank had red-flagged for a long time.

This time round, it was a plywood that had allegedly been sold to somebody as a flat screen TV set.

Yen.com reported based on social media commentary that the said buyer got home only to realise that he had paid for a plywood which had been wrapped with black polythene with stickers looking like a brand-new TV.

READ ALSO: Christmas day robber arrested by victims after they noticed his gun was fake

What is even marveling is the fact that the man reportedly had the supposed TV set tested after negotiating for the price, before he made payment.

As a matter of fact, these developments are worthy of some form of investigation to pave way for a national policy to address the root causes.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

New Strategy: Terrorists injecting drinks and food stuffs on supermarkets with hydrochloric acid New Strategy Terrorists injecting drinks and food stuffs on supermarkets with hydrochloric acid
Amazing: Man arrested and charged after punching ATM machine for giving him too much money Amazing Man arrested and charged after punching ATM machine for giving him too much money
Yusuf Buhari: President Buhari's son puts him on list of African leaders with exuberant children Yusuf Buhari President Buhari's son puts him on list of African leaders with exuberant children
Hilarious: Boy, 9 gets car thief running for his life by just pulling out a pellet gun Hilarious Boy, 9 gets car thief running for his life by just pulling out a pellet gun
In Zimbabwe: Pandemonium as indebted nurse was stripped naked on graduation day In Zimbabwe Pandemonium as indebted nurse was stripped naked on graduation day
Dishonouring the Dead: Zimbabwean man caught having sex with prostitute at wife's burial Dishonouring the Dead Zimbabwean man caught having sex with prostitute at wife's burial

Recommended Videos

Unbelievable: Woman stunned by $284 billion electricity bill Unbelievable Woman stunned by $284 billion electricity bill
Crazy records: Some 'crazy' things that earned people Guinness Record titles Crazy records Some 'crazy' things that earned people Guinness Record titles
Outrageous: Man can't get a job because of his 19-inch-long penis Outrageous Man can't get a job because of his 19-inch-long penis



Top Articles

1 Wicked Relative An entire family of 5 wiped out by food poisoning...bullet
2 Amazing Church members and staff ordered to kneel down before they...bullet
3 Maurice Ampaw I was defiled at age 11 – Lawyerbullet
4 Racism Family disowns woman for marrying a Nigerianbullet
5 Mystery Man returns home 7 months after being crematedbullet
6 Is It Magun? Promiscuous housewife invites chain of deaths...bullet
7 Seeking a Husband ​Beautiful Nigerian lady desperate for...bullet
8 Hilarious Christmas day robber arrested by victims after...bullet
9 Juju Money Man caught after using his boss for money...bullet
10 Interference Gang robs man of his private car after...bullet

Related Articles

Begging for alms Man loses ability to speak after pretending to be mute for 12 years
Hilarious Christmas day robber arrested by victims after they noticed his gun was fake
Amazing Church members and staff ordered to kneel down before they greet pastor?
Racism Family disowns woman for marrying a Nigerian
Mystery Man returns home 7 months after being cremated
Military Style Lecturer advocates "one drop, one slap policy" to address sanitation problem
Maurice Ampaw I was defiled at age 11 – Lawyer
Diffusion Alcohol level in the air at students' party ground so high that it registered on breathalyser
Amazing Some 'crazy' things that earned people Guinness Record titles for the year 2018
Interference Gang robs man of his private car after they caught him having sex in it

Top Videos

1 Outrageous Man can't get a job because of his 19-inch-long penisbullet
2 "False Prophets" Named Man of God names fake men of God in Ghanabullet
3 ??? Man caught after using his boss for money ritualsbullet
4 Scary Traditions Weird African traditions that would scare youbullet
5 Kafui Danku Actress shares 'nude' photobullet
6 Technology Top 10 smartphones in Ghanabullet
7 "I now pronounce you wife and wife" Two Ghanaian lesbians...bullet
8 Pageantry Miss Ghana queens share tales suffered from...bullet
9 National Science and Math Quiz 5 Senior High Schools who...bullet
10 Crazy records Some 'crazy' things that earned people...bullet

Filla

Begging for alms Man loses ability to speak after pretending to be mute for 12 years
A car accident occurred in Delta State, Nigeria killing a child.
In Delta Child dies in highway accident
A woman who lives around the victim's community informed her father she was pregnant.
Scum 70-yr-old ex-soldier rapes little girl who is now pregnant
A Nigerian named Obinna died from heart attack suffered in the process of evading immigration officers in Indonesia.
Bad Luck Nigerian man suffers heart attack, dies while escaping from Indonesian immigration officers