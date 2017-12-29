news

As one security analyst has said before that the high level of graduate unemployment in Ghana had the tendency to breed robbers who would be too sophisticated in mind for the nation to handle, the trend has begun to manifest already.

The Kwame Nkrumah Circle area has been notorious for ticklish activities by young men who parade on the streets on daily basis, claiming to be selling everything including electronic gadgets.

Unsuspecting people have allegedly bought phones from there and realised upon getting home that they had paid for either soap or banana.

Just recently, a well-dressed man was arrested at the Societe General bank branch at Kokomemle, near the Kwame Nkrumah Circle after he allegedly attempted to withdraw money from an account the bank had red-flagged for a long time.

This time round, it was a plywood that had allegedly been sold to somebody as a flat screen TV set.

Yen.com reported based on social media commentary that the said buyer got home only to realise that he had paid for a plywood which had been wrapped with black polythene with stickers looking like a brand-new TV.

What is even marveling is the fact that the man reportedly had the supposed TV set tested after negotiating for the price, before he made payment.

As a matter of fact, these developments are worthy of some form of investigation to pave way for a national policy to address the root causes.