The Akron Police Department in Ohio has revealed a dramatic story of a robber wo had gone into a convenience store, held employees and customers hostage, but was rather arrested by his victims.

UPI.com reported the police as having said that the 48-year-old Jeffrey Derringer who was a known customer of the Circle K store and well known by employees, walked into it at 2pm on Christmas day with a ‘rifle’ and ordered them including customers to lie on the ground, and then demanded money from the cash register.

Reports say as one of the employees ran into a back room, he noticed that the ‘rifle’ Derringer had brought was fake.

The alleged robber then attempted to escape, but his hostages chased, arrested and held him until police arrived to pick him up.

It later came to light that the supposed ‘rifle’ was just pieces of furniture and a pipe taped together to look like a gun.

According to UPI.COM, Derringer was booked into the Summit County Jail on an aggravated robbery charge.