If church members are kneeling down for pastors by way of showing reverence, one is then tempted to wonder what they will do when they see the savior of the world himself, especially on the judgement day.

It might sound awkward to you, but that was exactly what happened at the Firehouse Church in Nyanya, Abuja, Nigeria when its senior pastor arrived.

According to Africanspotlight.com, as soon as Bishop Emmanuel Esezobor arrived at the church premises for an event, staff and church followers knelt down to greet him.

The pastor reportedly came to the premises accompanied by a police officer, and in a fashion reminiscent of primary school training, all the people present lowered their heights.

It is not clear yet if the gesture was ordered or unsolicited.