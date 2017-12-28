As soon as Bishop Emmanuel Esezobor arrived at the church premises for an event, staff and church followers knelt down to greet him.
It might sound awkward to you, but that was exactly what happened at the Firehouse Church in Nyanya, Abuja, Nigeria when its senior pastor arrived.
The pastor reportedly came to the premises accompanied by a police officer, and in a fashion reminiscent of primary school training, all the people present lowered their heights.
It is not clear yet if the gesture was ordered or unsolicited.