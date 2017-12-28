news

A man from Sunderland in England has resorted to social media to show respect to his grandmother who he revealed was disowned in the 1950s for marrying an African man, specifically from Nigeria.

The young man twitting from a handle, Jay@stand4jay.12h did not mince his words when he described the action taken by his family as ignorance and bigotry.

READ MORE: Man returns home 7 months after being cremated

"Total respect for you both. My nan was disowned by her family in the early 50's for marrying my grandad who originally came from Nigeria (she was from Co. Mayo) She chose love over ignorance and bigotry and the rest is history #diversity...," he said.

Though racism is still deep rooted in certain parts of the world, one could say arguably that, it is getting better than it was some decades ago when people especially from the western part of the world were forbidden to marry from Africa.