news

The return of a 44-year-old man from Si Ka Ket province of Thailand seven months after he was supposedly pronounced dead and subsequently cremated was the most shocking news to have hit his family.

Sakorn Sacheewa had been working on a fishing boat at Nang Loeng, a different part of the country.

However, at a point, his family received a call from the police in Nang Loeng that the man had died of a stomach disorder.

READ MORE: Lecturer advocates "one drop, one slap policy" to address sanitation problem

Odditycemtral.com reported that the family then travelled to the Phra Nakhon district of Bangkok, where they received a death certificate and later went to pick up the body from the Faculty of Medicine Vajira Hospital of Navamindradhiraj University.

The said corpse was reportedly difficult to identify due to the supposed stomach disorder, but apparently, left with no option, the family took the body home and cremated it after performing all the necessary rites according to their customs.

However, interestingly, Sakorn returned home on December 17, after quitting the fishing job to visit his family.

The family could hardly believe he was still alive, as all they knew was that Sakorn had died and was duly cremated.

They did everything including touching, just to verify that Sakorn was a real human being standing before them.

READ ALSO: Alcohol level in the air at students' party ground so high that it registered on breathalyser

Now, Sakom’s main concern is to get his name deregistered from the Bureau of Registration Administration as dead.

Meanwhile the police also have a daunting task of figuring out whose corpse was cremated instead of Sakom, which they hope to do by analyzing the bone remains from the cremation.