70-year-old chairman PTA chairman defiles 10-year-old girl


Shameful 70-year-old PTA chairman beaten and chained for defiling 10-year-old girl

The man whose details have not yet been provided was beaten up and chained to a pillar, as he held his head with one hand suggesting that he was hit on the head.

Some angry youth at Upata, Rivers State in Nigeria gave a 70-year-old man who is said to be a Parents Teachers Association Chairman of a Girls School, Ahoada after the old man was allegedly caught defiling a 10-year-old girl.

The man whose details have not yet been provided was beaten up and chained to a pillar, as he held his head with one hand suggesting that he was hit on the head.

According to a report by gistreel.com, the man is fond of sexually abusing youngsters despite his status in the community which requires that he lives beyond reproach.

What is also not yet know is whether the old alleged paedophile was handed over to the police and what has become of the case so far.

Photos of the embarrassing incident were posted on Facebook by one user, Cecilia Dikibo.

Attached to the photos, she wrote:

“This man raped a 10yr old in Ahoada, He Is Currently the P.T.A Chairman Of Girls school Ahoada..

“Dear Fida Rivers State Branch Biko so the needful

“He has been doing this and getting away with it, it’s not a spiritual curse..

“This is a face of a pedophile …

“There are many more.”

