Pulse.com.gh logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Filla >

Angry residents attack police station, 3 officers severely injured


In Volta Region Angry residents attack police station, 3 officers severely injured

The attack follows the arrest and detention of a suspected robber whose release the residents had demanded in order to lynch him.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Angry residents attack police station, 3 officers severely injured play
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Some angry residents of Brewaniase in the Nkwanta District of the Volta Region have reportedly attacked a police station in the area which resulted in severe injury of two community police personnel and a police officer.

The attack follows the arrest and detention of a suspected robber whose release the residents had demanded in order to lynch him.

They became displeased by refusal of the police to release Abdul Razak who was arrested following a tipoff. They then started throwing stones and other weapons they could lay their hands on into the police station.

By the time police could bring the situation under control, the said officers had been seriously injured.

Angry residents attack police station, 3 officers severely injured play

 

READ MORE: GHANASS student storms Police station with pistol; tries to attack officer

The suspect who is believed to have been involved in several robberies in the area was arrested after police received information that he had been seen allegedly breaking into a room ostensibly to steal.

Volta Regional Police Commander, DCOP George Tuffour who confirmed the incident said the police retrieved from the suspect a filled cylinder, a rice cooker, chain saw machine, 16 mobile phones, a pair of trousers, a pair of shoes, a screwdriver and a hammer.

The [police boss said investigation continues into the conducts of the suspect to ascertain what charges to proffer against him.

It is not clear yet if any of the errant residents have been arrested to answer for the attacked on the police station and the resultant injury of officers.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

Report: Ghana tops the world as the country with highest search for abortion pills Report Ghana tops the world as the country with highest search for abortion pills
Controversy: Don't mention God when swearing oaths - Atheists petitions Chief Justice Controversy Don't mention God when swearing oaths - Atheists petitions Chief Justice
In a doggy style: Sex hungry teacher rapes form 2 student in staff common room In a doggy style Sex hungry teacher rapes form 2 student in staff common room
Rest In Peace: Crocodile kills pastor who was baptising followers in a lake Rest In Peace Crocodile kills pastor who was baptising followers in a lake
Embarrassing! Member of Parliament arrested and locked up for drink-driving Embarrassing! Member of Parliament arrested and locked up for drink-driving
Mystery! Girl comes back home to parents after she died and was buried 2 years ago Mystery! Girl comes back home to parents after she died and was buried 2 years ago

Recommended Videos

Pulse Filla: Lady who marries old man tells people to mind their businesses Pulse Filla Lady who marries old man tells people to mind their businesses
Entertainment Filla: Muslim group gives Falz 7 days to remove 'This Is Nigeria' Entertainment Filla Muslim group gives Falz 7 days to remove 'This Is Nigeria'
Entertainment Filla: Speaking in tongues nonsense and silly - MzBel Entertainment Filla Speaking in tongues nonsense and silly - MzBel



Top Articles

1 Mystery! Girl comes back home to parents after she died and was buried 2...bullet
2 Rest In Peace Crocodile kills pastor who was baptising followers in a lakebullet
3 In a doggy style Sex hungry teacher rapes form 2 student in staff...bullet
4 "Are You God?" "Shut up and mind your own business" - Ghanaian...bullet
5 Video President under attack for kissing worker in publicbullet
6 Testing African petrol-powered helicopter inventor admitted to...bullet
7 Divorce Wife sues husband for allowing Mallam to sleep with...bullet
8 Scandal School principal caught watching porn and...bullet
9 Scary! Over 20 chimpanzees invade village, kidnap...bullet
10 Odd World Hermaphrodite gospel musician and pastor...bullet

Related Articles

Controversy Don't mention God when swearing oaths - Atheists petitions Chief Justice
In a doggy style Sex hungry teacher rapes form 2 student in staff common room
Embarrassing! Member of Parliament arrested and locked up for drink-driving
Testing African petrol-powered helicopter inventor admitted to hospital after crash-landing
Big Indictment! Nigerian men are the best in Africa, Ghanaian counterparts are too bad - Ghanaian lady explains
Scary! Over 20 chimpanzees invade village, kidnap 5-month-old baby girl
Rest In Peace Crocodile kills pastor who was baptising followers in a lake
Mystery! Girl comes back home to parents after she died and was buried 2 years ago
Divorce Wife sues husband for allowing Mallam to sleep with her for 3 days
Worthless Death! White woman shoots black husband to death for beating cat

Top Videos

1 Sex Doll First Sex doll brothel opens in Germanybullet
2 Bestiality Dog owner sues model who seduced his dog until it ejaculatedbullet
3 Blunder! President under attack for kissing worker in publicbullet
4 Nudes Christabel Ekeh has no regrets over nude photosbullet
5 Testimony My husband is 'splitting' me in bed having used Obinim...bullet
6 Really? Help me procure my 4th private jet – Preacher begs...bullet
7 Amazing 9-year-old girl born without hands wins best...bullet
8 Video Woman sues boyfriend for failing to satisfy her...bullet
9 Video Obinim visits heaven, chastises Angel Gabrielbullet
10 Frightening Lion seizes camera of documentary crewbullet

Filla

Nigerian men are the best in Africa, Ghanaian counterparts are too bad
Big Indictment! Nigerian men are the best in Africa, Ghanaian counterparts are too bad - Ghanaian lady explains
White woman shoots black husband to death for beating cat
Worthless Death! White woman shoots black husband to death for beating cat
Landlord beats up tenant, evicts him forcibly for habitual noisy sex
Enough!!! Landlord beats up tenant, evicts him forcibly for habitual noisy sex
In Nigeria Man gets five strokes of cane for divorcing wife