Angry residents attack police station, 3 officers severely injured

Some angry residents of Brewaniase in the Nkwanta District of the Volta Region have reportedly attacked a police station in the area which resulted in severe injury of two community police personnel and a police officer.

The attack follows the arrest and detention of a suspected robber whose release the residents had demanded in order to lynch him.

They became displeased by refusal of the police to release Abdul Razak who was arrested following a tipoff. They then started throwing stones and other weapons they could lay their hands on into the police station.

By the time police could bring the situation under control, the said officers had been seriously injured.

The suspect who is believed to have been involved in several robberies in the area was arrested after police received information that he had been seen allegedly breaking into a room ostensibly to steal.

Volta Regional Police Commander, DCOP George Tuffour who confirmed the incident said the police retrieved from the suspect a filled cylinder, a rice cooker, chain saw machine, 16 mobile phones, a pair of trousers, a pair of shoes, a screwdriver and a hammer.

The [police boss said investigation continues into the conducts of the suspect to ascertain what charges to proffer against him.

It is not clear yet if any of the errant residents have been arrested to answer for the attacked on the police station and the resultant injury of officers.