The Koforidua Effiduase Police station was thrown into a state of chaos when a first-year student of the Ghana Senior High School (GHANASS) stormed the place to attack one of the officers.

The student, identified as Joshua Yao Korkpartey Sarfo, invaded the Police station holding a pistol and a metallic implement to attack a Police investigator, identified as Noah Oppong.

Accra-based Starr FM reports that the 19-year-old day student who hails from Accra is under investigation for stealing students’ mattresses in the school but was granted Police enquiry bail.

The student, therefore, decided to storm the Police station on Monday at about 8:40 am with a weapon, threatening to kill the officer in charge of his case.

The actions of the student created a chaotic scene at the Koforidua Effiduase Police station, with the officers present attempting to take the pistol from him.

The student, however, stood firm, threatening to gun down anyone who dared to come close to him.

After several attempts, the Police finally managed to arrest the student and disarm him of the pistol and metallic implement.

He has since been taken into custody to assists the Police in further investigations.

Meanwhile, Headmaster of GHANASS, Rev.Abraham Osei Donkor, who was not in town at the time of the incident, confirmed that the student has been suspended indefinitely by the management of the school for his involvement in the theft case under investigation.

