US immigrant visa Freeze does not affect B1/B2 visitor visas – Ghana’s Ambassador

Ghana’s Ambassador to the US clarifies that B1/B2 visitor visas are not affected by the US immigrant visa freeze, which begins 21 January and applies only to permanent residency applications.

Ghana’s Ambassador to the United States of America, Emmanuel Victor Smith, has clarified that recent changes to US visa policy do not affect B1-B2 visitor visas, following widespread public concern over reports of a visa freeze involving Ghana and several other countries.

The clarification was shared by the Ghanaian Embassy in Washington through its official social media platforms, in response to growing uncertainty among Ghanaians seeking to travel to the United States.

According to Ambassador Smith, the US State Department has confirmed that only immigrant visas have been paused, while non-immigrant visas, including B1-B2 visas for tourism and business travel, will continue to be processed.

“The US State Department confirms that B1-B2 visas will continue. Only immigrant visas are being paused,” the ambassador stated in the social media update.

His clarification follows reports that the US government will suspend immigrant visa processing for nationals of Ghana and 74 other countries from 21 January. The announcement triggered concern among prospective migrants, particularly those pursuing permanent residency through family reunification, employment-based pathways and other long-term immigration routes.

Donald Trump Photographer: Ken Cedeno/UPI/Bloomberg

Ambassador Smith explained that immigrant visas are issued to individuals intending to live permanently in the United States, and that the current pause does not apply to short-term travel categories. He assured Ghanaians that applications for visitor visas remain unaffected by the policy change.

The ambassador further noted that the Ghanaian mission in the United States is closely monitoring developments and engaging with relevant US authorities. He urged the public to rely on verified information from the US State Department and the Ghanaian Embassy, rather than speculation circulating on social media.