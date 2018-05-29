Home > News > Local >

Shogunle said that the number of cases of misconduct against the police decreased considerably during the period under review.

(NAN)
 The Nigeria Police Force said it had received 657 cases of professional misconduct against its personnel across the country, from Oct to Dec. 2017

ACP Abayomi Shogunle, Head, Public Complaints Rapid Response Unit (PCRRU), disclosed this in a report on Monday in Abuja.

He said that the highest number of 342 processed complaints came through telephone calls, WhatsApp 180, SMS eight, email 29, Twitter 15′ Facebook three, BBM two and others 25.

Shogunle said that Lagos Command maintained the top position on the state rankings with 134 complaints which represents 22.19 per cent of the total complaint in the fourth quarter

He said that the FCT Command followed with 89 representing 14.74 per cent and Rivers Command with 88 representing 14.57 per cent.

The PCRRU head said that the three states accounted for over 50 per cent of the total complaints made during the period under review.

He said that Taraba command joined Kebbi as states with Zero Complaint.

He noted that phone called remained the most preferred channel of making complaints by members of the public.

Shogunle said the Inspector – General of Police, Mr Ibrahim Idris enjoined members of the public to make use of the PCRRU to report police misconduct.

He assured members of the public that required actions would always be taken in all cases.

He said that the unit embarked on sensitisation campaigns in Anambra, Enugu, Imo and Rivers during the period under review.

The PCRRU was established by the Nigeria Police Force in November 2015, with a mandate to receiving and resolving cases of professional misconduct brought against its officers.

