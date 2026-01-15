Paakoso Chief demands Daddy Lumba’s body from Abusuapanin for another funeral in March 2026

The Paramount Chief of Paakoso has called for the release of Daddy Lumba’s body from the family head, Abusuapanin Kofi Owusu, in order to proceed with a second and final funeral scheduled for March 2026. The demand follows a private meeting between the chief and members of the late highlife legend’s family, including his widow, Akosua Serwaa, who recently returned to Ghana from Germany.

This development follows a closed-door meeting between the chief and key members of Daddy Lumba’s family. Among those present was Akosua Serwaa, the late musician’s widow, who recently returned to Ghana after attending her husband’s funeral rites abroad.

The chief, accompanied by his elders and the first wife of the late Charles Kwadwo Fosuh, revealed plans to organise a second and final funeral ceremony. In a video that has since gained widespread attention, a spokesperson for the traditional council appealed directly to Abusuapanin Kofi Owusu to hand over Daddy Lumba’s remains ahead of the concluding burial rites scheduled for March 2026. Several family members featured in the footage, including Akosua Serwaa Fosuh, Paa Shee, and the son of Ernestina Fosuh, all of whom publicly expressed their support for the proposed arrangements.

Akosua Serwaa has also made her first public appearance since returning to Ghana after a prolonged stay in Germany. She arrived at the Kotoka International Airport on 9 January 2026 to a warm and emotional reception. A large crowd of sympathisers, family friends, and notable media personalities, including Ohemaa Woyeje and Sally Mann, gathered to welcome her home.