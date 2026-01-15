Paakoso Chief demands Daddy Lumba’s body from Abusuapanin for another funeral in March 2026
The Paramount Chief of Paakoso has formally demanded that the body of the late highlife legend, Daddy Lumba, be released to the traditional authorities. The directive was issued to the head of the musician’s family, signalling growing tension over the final funeral arrangements.
This development follows a closed-door meeting between the chief and key members of Daddy Lumba’s family. Among those present was Akosua Serwaa, the late musician’s widow, who recently returned to Ghana after attending her husband’s funeral rites abroad.
The chief, accompanied by his elders and the first wife of the late Charles Kwadwo Fosuh, revealed plans to organise a second and final funeral ceremony. In a video that has since gained widespread attention, a spokesperson for the traditional council appealed directly to Abusuapanin Kofi Owusu to hand over Daddy Lumba’s remains ahead of the concluding burial rites scheduled for March 2026. Several family members featured in the footage, including Akosua Serwaa Fosuh, Paa Shee, and the son of Ernestina Fosuh, all of whom publicly expressed their support for the proposed arrangements.
Akosua Serwaa has also made her first public appearance since returning to Ghana after a prolonged stay in Germany. She arrived at the Kotoka International Airport on 9 January 2026 to a warm and emotional reception. A large crowd of sympathisers, family friends, and notable media personalities, including Ohemaa Woyeje and Sally Mann, gathered to welcome her home.
Her return comes nearly a month after Daddy Lumba was buried at Heroes Park in Kumasi on 13 December 2025. Akosua Serwaa and some members of the family did not attend the burial, citing unresolved disputes over funeral plans and customary widowhood obligations. These disagreements continue to shape the unfolding discussions surrounding the late musician’s final rites.