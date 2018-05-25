Police foil armed robbery attack at East Legon

news

Police in Accra have foiled an armed robbery attack at East Legon in the Greater Accra Region after picking intelligence.

The some of the robbers were said to have embarked on a similar mission in Bogosu were police lance corporal Nicholas DOKU was killed.

A statement from the police said: "On 24/5/18 at about 10am personnel from the Police Intelligence Directorate acting on information that some of the armed robbers who took part in the Bogosu robbery that led to the murder of police lance corporal Nicholas DOKU were planning to embark on another robbery at East Legon.

"Under cover personnel from the Directorate monitored and arrested suspect Amponsah Kojo age 46 years at Abelekuma Olebu. He immediately confessed to taking part in the Bogosu robbery and led the team to Achimota to apprehend his accomplice armed robbers. At Achimota bus terminal one of his accomplices on seeing the team sped off towards the motor way facing on coming vehicles whilst firing back at the police. Police pursued him and returned fired.

"At Okponglo traffic light suspect vehicle came to a stop when he collided with a range rover and was apprehended. He died whilst being rushed to the Police hospital Police for treatment. One foreign pistol with forty rounds of ammunition retrieved from his vehicle. His accomplice identified him as Nathaniel Ibu a Nigerian who led the gang from Accra to Bogosu to rob and kill the lance corporal."