'Are you stupid or just deranged?' -Ace Ankomah slams feminist

news

Facebook has been lit with gender comments for the last two days after the radical feminist group, Pepper Dem Ministries, were quoted as saying women who cook for their husbands are slaves.

A self-styled feminist on Facebook by name Dela Goldheart took to Facebook to defend the comments by Pepper Dem Ministries.

READ MORE: 'Women cooking for husbands are slaves' - Pepper Dem Ministries

Other Facebook users shared dissenting opinions on the matter including Ace Ankomah, a private legal practitioner.

He noted that: "A woman, even when she works (and every woman should work, if she can) should provide only if she wants to. But she is in charge of everything else that has to do with the home. Yes, it is her kitchen, not mine. That’s why she chose everything in there. My only space in the house is my basement. Everywhere else is hers. I don’t care. Just don’t paint our room pink. That’s all,” portions of his post read.



“Don’t MAKE her do it. PROVIDE the means to do it so that even if she doesn’t do it herself or isn’t there to do it, it still gets done. For example, I expect dinner when I get home; and meals when I’m home. You don’t have to cook it. You don’t have to serve it. Just make sure the system I have provided for produces and delivers the food.



“In the same vein, I don’t wash, clean, sweep, vacuum, dust, or do any house work. I am “DADDY.” That’s why I live in Ghana and not in the US."

His comments infuriated Dela Goldheart, who accused him of growing up in a patriarchal society and as such, has no education on gender issues.

"I never thought I will say this about you but I guess career excellence and knowledge in law doesn't make you exceptional when it comes to issues affecting women. You grew up in a patriarchal society," she wrote.

She continued: "The system is designed to favour you. You had no education on gender equality when growing up. But you know what? That can be changed. You have everything your wife has. I know you are smart enough to see that your wife does not use her vagina to cook or order food. And when it comes to strength, you even have more (likely). So if anyone should work and cook, it should be you. And one more thing, the meaning of daddy and mommy has never been static. Those who improve the world understand that change is one of the factors of progress. Think about it."

In a strongly worded reply, Mr Ankomah questioned if she was stupid or just deranged? He also described her as an angry, rabid and misdirected feminist.

"Dela Goldheart And where did you get the nonsense from about cooking with a vagina? Are you stupid or just deranged? Does the anonymity of social media give you the right to speak tosh to everyone. You would be proud to be associated with my wife for just 5 minutes in your life. Twit!!

READ MORE: Ghanaian feminists are becoming useless as they don't read wide - DKB

Take your personal frustrations and bitterness with life elsewhere and get the heck off my page with your angry, rabid and misdirected feminism. Learn to show respect to yourself first. You are a young woman with serious psyche issues. You need help," he said.