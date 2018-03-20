Home > Filla >

Commercial cars refuse to carry Slay Queen due to indecent dressing


Embarrassment Commercial vehicles refuse to carry Slay Queen because she dressed indecently

The lady was seen dressed in a tight and short pair of knickers parading the street in an attempt to board a commercial vehicle, but both drivers and commuter got so disgusted by her mode dressing hat they rejected her, saying she looked indecent.

  • Published:
Commercial cars refuse to carry Slay Queen due to indecent dressing play

Commercial cars refuse to carry Slay Queen due to indecent dressing
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

A Kenyan Slay Queen had the shock of her life on Sunday, March 18 at the Allsopps bus stage on the Thika Road in Kenya’s capital, Nairobi when all commercial vehicles refused to carry her.

The lady was seen dressed in a tight and short pair of knickers parading the street in an attempt to board a commercial vehicle, but both drivers and commuter got so disgusted by her mode dressing hat they rejected her, saying she looked indecent.

Both male and female passengers aboard the commercial vehicles were unanimous in condemning the lady, threatening to disembark if the drivers attempted to allow her to board the car.

READ MORE: IGP orders withdrawal of police escorts for VIPs and politicians

Facebook user, Peris Wanjiku who was apparently either onboard one of the vehicles or standing by took a photo of the scene and posted on Facebook with the inscription: ''Aki slay queens or whatever u call ourselves, decency is what makes a person be called human from how u dress n how u act,av spotted this lady at allsops thika rd,people yelling n screaming at her,mat zinamkataa. We are Africans n it means respect.''

See the images below:

Commercial cars refuse to carry Slay Queen due to indecent dressing play

Commercial cars refuse to carry Slay Queen due to indecent dressing

 

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

Security Strategy: IGP orders withdrawal of police escorts for VIPs and politicians Security Strategy IGP orders withdrawal of police escorts for VIPs and politicians
Really? Husband helps wife to marry ex lover so that the 3 would be happy together Really? Husband helps wife to marry ex lover so that the 3 would be happy together
Alert: 18-year-old girl dies after her Nokia 5233 exploded while making call Alert 18-year-old girl dies after her Nokia 5233 exploded while making call
Video: Men who have sex with prostitutes are "sick criminals" -Pope Francis Video Men who have sex with prostitutes are "sick criminals" -Pope Francis
You Are Too Dry: Angry man kills sex doll, dumps the body in a bush You Are Too Dry Angry man kills sex doll, dumps the body in a bush
Enough Is Enough: Beer bar owner fixes alarms on glasses to stop stealing Enough Is Enough Beer bar owner fixes alarms on glasses to stop stealing

Recommended Videos

Pulse Filla: Prison Officers Catch Feelings For Prisoners Pulse Filla Prison Officers Catch Feelings For Prisoners
Pulse Filla: Rapist Gives The Most Stupid Excuse Ever Pulse Filla Rapist Gives The Most Stupid Excuse Ever
Security Alert Video: A yawning 'mass grave' on the Accra-Tema motorway Security Alert Video A yawning 'mass grave' on the Accra-Tema motorway



Top Articles

1 Bumper Harvest This woman is making millions from the sale of her breast...bullet
2 Day Of Reckoning Rent agent jailed for 1,230 years for defrauding...bullet
3 It's Not About Height 'Dwarf' man impregnates tall woman, wedding...bullet
4 You Are Too Dry Angry man kills sex doll, dumps the body in a bushbullet
5 Photos Man catches house help with all these charms 3 days after...bullet
6 Abena Animah Obinim feels sorry for Owusu Bempah's wifebullet
7 Inspirational Video Arrested 83 times, convicted 66 times,...bullet
8 Pathetic Video You are dead, we cant revive you - Court...bullet
9 In Court Disappointed robber demands refund of bribe...bullet
10 Shocking I saw my zip opening by itself – Imam caught...bullet

Related Articles

Video Men who have sex with prostitutes are "sick criminals" -Pope Francis
You Are Too Dry Angry man kills sex doll, dumps the body in a bush
Enough Is Enough Beer bar owner fixes alarms on glasses to stop stealing
Casting Out Evil Spirit Mother kills baby in attempt to exorcise her
It's Not About Height 'Dwarf' man impregnates tall woman, wedding photos go viral
Inspirational Video Arrested 83 times, convicted 66 times, 19 years of drug addiction-Former prostitute narrates
Pathetic Video You are dead, we cant revive you - Court tells 63-year-old 'ghost'
Day Of Reckoning Rent agent jailed for 1,230 years for defrauding accommodation seekers
Abena Animah Obinim feels sorry for Owusu Bempah's wife
Shocking I saw my zip opening by itself – Imam caught defiling 2-year-old girl says

Top Videos

1 Security Alert Video A yawning 'mass grave' on the Accra-Tema motorwaybullet
2 Video Armed robber-tuned pastor reveals how she and husband committed...bullet
3 Slay Queen Drama Facebook slay queen's nude video resurfacesbullet
4 Video Female graduate with 2nd Class Upper quits job to drive tricyclebullet
5 Pathetic Video You are dead, we cant revive you - Court tells...bullet
6 Inspirational Video Arrested 83 times, convicted 66 times, 19...bullet
7 Video Father forcibly kisses son's bride at weddingbullet
8 Video Woman opens plane's door midair saying “I am God"bullet
9 Video Nigeria pastor gives Shopping Mall, a Petrol...bullet
10 Be the judge This is the 'indecent' video that got...bullet

Filla

Mother kills baby in attempt to exorcise her
Casting Out Evil Spirit Mother kills baby in attempt to exorcise her
Church member sues pastor who took his SUV car and life savings
False Prophecy Church member sues pastor who took his SUV car and life savings for breakthrough
Mother kills baby in attempt to exorcise her
Casting Out Evil Spirit Mother kills baby in attempt to exorcise her
"You must be removed permanently from society" - Clitoris man jailed
2 Life Sentences "You must be removed permanently from society" - Court jails Female genitals dealer