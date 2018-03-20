Home > Filla >

IGP orders withdrawal of police escorts for VIPs and politicians


Security Strategy IGP orders withdrawal of police escorts for VIPs and politicians

Ibrahim Idris was speaking at the monthly meeting held with Commissioners of Police and other ranks above when he said: “A directive for the withdrawal of all police officers deployed to VIPs, political and public office holders, with immediate effect, is hereby given.”

  • Published:
IGP orders withdrawal of police escorts for VIPs and politicians play

IGP orders withdrawal of police escorts for VIPs and politicians
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Nigerians Inspector-General of Police, Ibrahim Idris has directed that all police men assigned to guard Very Important Personalities in the oil rich, but terror plagued nation be withdrawn with immediate effect.

Ibrahim Idris was speaking at the monthly meeting held with Commissioners of Police and other ranks above when he said: “A directive for the withdrawal of all police officers deployed to VIPs, political and public office holders, with immediate effect, is hereby given.”

The directive which affects politicians, business entrepreneurs, multinational companies as well corporate individuals, according to the Police boss forms part of new strategies to address the unending insecurity in Nigeria.

IGP orders withdrawal of police escorts for VIPs and politicians play

IGP orders withdrawal of police escorts for VIPs and politicians

 

The country has been battling terrorism since 2009 with thousands of lives lost and thousands of people displaced.

READ MORE: Husband helps wife to marry ex lover so that the 3 would be happy together

To worsen the situation is the recent upsurge in clashes between Fulani herdsmen and the nationals which has equally resulted in loss of lives and displacements.

To emphasise the seriousness of the weird directive, Ibrahim Idris said: “I am charging the commissioners of police with the responsibility of supervising such official deployment and thereby holding them accountable.”

He added that a memo regarding the new strategy would be forwarded to the President, Muhammadu Buhari for approval which will eventually become the roadmap to guide assignment of personnel to VIPs.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

Really? Husband helps wife to marry ex lover so that the 3 would be happy together Really? Husband helps wife to marry ex lover so that the 3 would be happy together
Alert: 18-year-old girl dies after her Nokia 5233 exploded while making call Alert 18-year-old girl dies after her Nokia 5233 exploded while making call
Video: Men who have sex with prostitutes are "sick criminals" -Pope Francis Video Men who have sex with prostitutes are "sick criminals" -Pope Francis
You Are Too Dry: Angry man kills sex doll, dumps the body in a bush You Are Too Dry Angry man kills sex doll, dumps the body in a bush
Enough Is Enough: Beer bar owner fixes alarms on glasses to stop stealing Enough Is Enough Beer bar owner fixes alarms on glasses to stop stealing
Casting Out Evil Spirit: Mother kills baby in attempt to exorcise her Casting Out Evil Spirit Mother kills baby in attempt to exorcise her

Recommended Videos

Pulse Filla: Rapist Gives The Most Stupid Excuse Ever Pulse Filla Rapist Gives The Most Stupid Excuse Ever
Security Alert Video: A yawning 'mass grave' on the Accra-Tema motorway Security Alert Video A yawning 'mass grave' on the Accra-Tema motorway
Inspirational Video: Arrested 83 times, convicted 66 times, 19 years of drug addiction-Former prostitute narrates Inspirational Video Arrested 83 times, convicted 66 times, 19 years of drug addiction-Former prostitute narrates



Top Articles

1 Bumper Harvest This woman is making millions from the sale of her breast...bullet
2 Day Of Reckoning Rent agent jailed for 1,230 years for defrauding...bullet
3 It's Not About Height 'Dwarf' man impregnates tall woman, wedding...bullet
4 You Are Too Dry Angry man kills sex doll, dumps the body in a bushbullet
5 Photos Man catches house help with all these charms 3 days after...bullet
6 Abena Animah Obinim feels sorry for Owusu Bempah's wifebullet
7 Inspirational Video Arrested 83 times, convicted 66 times,...bullet
8 Pathetic Video You are dead, we cant revive you - Court...bullet
9 In Court Disappointed robber demands refund of bribe...bullet
10 Shocking I saw my zip opening by itself – Imam caught...bullet

Related Articles

Really? Husband helps wife to marry ex lover so that the 3 would be happy together
Alert 18-year-old girl dies after her Nokia 5233 exploded while making call
Video Men who have sex with prostitutes are "sick criminals" -Pope Francis
You Are Too Dry Angry man kills sex doll, dumps the body in a bush
Enough Is Enough Beer bar owner fixes alarms on glasses to stop stealing
Casting Out Evil Spirit Mother kills baby in attempt to exorcise her
It's Not About Height 'Dwarf' man impregnates tall woman, wedding photos go viral
Inspirational Video Arrested 83 times, convicted 66 times, 19 years of drug addiction-Former prostitute narrates
Pathetic Video You are dead, we cant revive you - Court tells 63-year-old 'ghost'
Day Of Reckoning Rent agent jailed for 1,230 years for defrauding accommodation seekers

Top Videos

1 Security Alert Video A yawning 'mass grave' on the Accra-Tema motorwaybullet
2 Video Armed robber-tuned pastor reveals how she and husband committed...bullet
3 Slay Queen Drama Facebook slay queen's nude video resurfacesbullet
4 Video Father forcibly kisses son's bride at weddingbullet
5 Pathetic Video You are dead, we cant revive you - Court tells...bullet
6 Video Female graduate with 2nd Class Upper quits job to drive...bullet
7 Inspirational Video Arrested 83 times, convicted 66 times,...bullet
8 Video Nigeria pastor gives Shopping Mall, a Petrol...bullet
9 Video Woman opens plane's door midair saying “I am God"bullet
10 Video Motor rider and private car driver's fight...bullet

Filla

Church member sues pastor who took his SUV car and life savings
False Prophecy Church member sues pastor who took his SUV car and life savings for breakthrough
Mother kills baby in attempt to exorcise her
Casting Out Evil Spirit Mother kills baby in attempt to exorcise her
"You must be removed permanently from society" - Clitoris man jailed
2 Life Sentences "You must be removed permanently from society" - Court jails Female genitals dealer
Donald Trump and wife mysteriously divorce
End Of Road Donald Trump and wife mysteriously divorce