IGP orders withdrawal of police escorts for VIPs and politicians

Nigerians Inspector-General of Police, Ibrahim Idris has directed that all police men assigned to guard Very Important Personalities in the oil rich, but terror plagued nation be withdrawn with immediate effect.

Ibrahim Idris was speaking at the monthly meeting held with Commissioners of Police and other ranks above when he said: “A directive for the withdrawal of all police officers deployed to VIPs, political and public office holders, with immediate effect, is hereby given.”

The directive which affects politicians, business entrepreneurs, multinational companies as well corporate individuals, according to the Police boss forms part of new strategies to address the unending insecurity in Nigeria.

The country has been battling terrorism since 2009 with thousands of lives lost and thousands of people displaced.

To worsen the situation is the recent upsurge in clashes between Fulani herdsmen and the nationals which has equally resulted in loss of lives and displacements.

To emphasise the seriousness of the weird directive, Ibrahim Idris said: “I am charging the commissioners of police with the responsibility of supervising such official deployment and thereby holding them accountable.”

He added that a memo regarding the new strategy would be forwarded to the President, Muhammadu Buhari for approval which will eventually become the roadmap to guide assignment of personnel to VIPs.