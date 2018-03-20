Home > Filla >

Basudep Tappo from India tied the knot with a 24-year-old woman from a village in Jharsuguda on March 4, and they had only lived happily as a husband and wife for the first six day.

  Published:
Families and community leaders of Palmara village in India have applauded 28-year-old native of the town for allowing her wife to get married to her ex-boyfriend, six days after their marriage so that the three of them could live happily together.

Odditycentral.com report suggest that Basudep Tappo tied the knot with a 24-year-old woman from a village in Jharsuguda on March 4 and they had lived happily as a husband and wife for the first six day.

However, trouble begun to brew underground when three men from the woman’s village visited the newly wedded family and one of them claimed to be a cousin to the woman.

It got to a point when two of the visitors left, leaving the so-called cousin behind. It later came to light that the so-called cousin was actually the bride’s former lover who she was supposed to get married to, but her family married her to Basudep Tappo against her will.

He then came to lurk in the house with the couple under the guise of being a relative to the woman, so that they could continue their love relationship in Basudep Tappo’s house.

The woman revealed that it was a plan well-orchestrated by the former lover and herself, after some community members arrested the man and started assaulting him for coming to lodge with a newly wedded couple, which is unacceptable to their traditions.

Under normal circumstances, any husband who hears this should be furious and probably seek divorce, but Basudep Tappo came up with a rather unconventional solution.

He suggested that his wife’s other lover also got married to her so that the three of them could live together as one happy family.

They subsequently got the consent of the woman’s family and the community leaders, and a second traditional marriage was performed for the other man and the woman.

Ironically, Basudep Tappo who should be jealous and angry said: “The lives of three people would have been destroyed had I not done this. This was the only solution. Now all of us can be happy.

His mother, Sanibari Tappo also eulogized him saying: “Our lives would have become more complicated had this solution not been reached. We will never forget his contribution.”

Head of the Pamara village, Gajendra Bagh is also quoted as having said: “When we came to know of Basudep’s decision, we felt that it was the most appropriate thing to do in such a situation. So the entire village came forward to support his wife’s second marriage.”

It is unclear how the two husbands are coping in terms of having access to their wife in bed among other, but what is clear is that the three are living together claiming to be happy.

