18-year-old girl dies after her Nokia 5233 exploded while making call


Uma Oram from the village of Kheriakani in the eastern Indian state of Odisha was reportedly talking to a family member on the phone while charging it, leading to the fatal incident.

  Published:
(Surendra Barik (Twitter))
An 18-year-old girl lost her life prematurely after her cell phone she had been talking on while it was charging exploded.

Uma Oram from the village of Kheriakani in the eastern Indian state of Odisha was reportedly talking to a family member when the deadly incident happened.

Her hand, chest and leg severely got injured and she fell unconscious instantly.

Uma was hushed to the hospital for treatment, but pronounced dead on arrival.

Brother of the deceased, Durga Prasad Oram told Daily Mail that: “As the battery of the mobile phone was draining out, she plugged it for charging while talking over it simultaneously.

“The cell phone... was put on charging when she started talking to a relative.

“Before we could know what exactly happened, Uma fell unconscious. She was declared dead at the hospital.”

Though the Nokia branded phone is disfigured due to the explosion, reports say it looks like Nokia 5233 which was released in 2010.

While police have reportedly gone to the scene to gather information to help in investigation, MailOnline quoted a spokesperson of Nokia as saying: “We are deeply saddened to hear of the unfortunate incident involving a 19-year-old girl that has been reported. 

“While we have not been able to independently verify the facts of any of these reports, we can confirm that the mobile phone in question was not manufactured or sold by HMD Global, the new home of Nokia phones, set up in 2017 to create a new range of Nokia devices. 

“As HMD Global, we are committed to producing high quality handsets which deliver a strong user experience and meet high customer expectations.”

