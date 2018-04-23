Couple gives birth to 14th consecutive son

news

A couple from Michigan have welcomed their 14th consecutive son on April 18 after vowing to end child birth when they had the 13son.

Jay and Kateri Schwandt have been praying and yearning for a female child over the years, but after 14 childbirths, all the children are males.

Apparently, the couple initially did not want to have up to 14 children, but the quest to have a female child at all cost has been the motivating factor.

It is not clear whether the yet-to-be named baby will be the last child of Jay and Kateri or they still insist to have a female child.

Though Jay has hinted of a pause, Kateri said he cannot be trusted, because he made several such vows they were not fulfilled.