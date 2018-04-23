Nigerian youth turn President Buhari's insult into business

news

Some Nigerian business minded youth have moved beyond criticising the country’s President, Muhammadu Buhari for calling them lazy, by printing T-shirts and caps bearing the insult.

At a commonwealth event in London recently, Buhari was asked a question bothering on the unemployment situation in his country.

In his reply, the President was quoted as saying: "We have a very young population. More than 60% of the population is below the age of 30. A lot of them haven't been to school and they are claiming that Nigeria has been an oil-producing country, therefore they should sit and do nothing and get housing, healthcare, education free."

President Buhari has since been receiving backlash for his comments, but some smart citizens have chosen to cash in on the insult and the frenzy it has generated.

T-shirts and caps bearing “Lazy Nigerian youths” are currently on high demand as the youth are apparently taking delight in wearing them.