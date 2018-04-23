Home > Filla >

Nigerian youth turn President Buhari's insult into business


Smart Youth Nigerian youth turn President Buhari's insult into business

T-shirts and caps bearing “Lazy Nigerian youths” are currently on high demand as the youth are apparently taking delight in wearing them.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Nigerian youth turn President Buhari's insult into business play

Nigerian youth turn President Buhari's insult into business
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Some Nigerian business minded youth have moved beyond criticising the country’s President, Muhammadu Buhari for calling them lazy, by printing T-shirts and caps bearing the insult.

At a commonwealth event in London recently, Buhari was asked a question bothering on the unemployment situation in his country.

In his reply, the President was quoted as saying: "We have a very young population. More than 60% of the population is below the age of 30. A lot of them haven't been to school and they are claiming that Nigeria has been an oil-producing country, therefore they should sit and do nothing and get housing, healthcare, education free."

Nigerian youth turn President Buhari's insult into business play

Nigerian youth turn President Buhari's insult into business

 

READ MORE: Ugandan President intends to ban oral sex, says the mouth is for eating[video]

President Buhari has since been receiving backlash for his comments, but some smart citizens have chosen to cash in on the insult and the frenzy it has generated.

Nigerian youth turn President Buhari's insult into business play

Nigerian youth turn President Buhari's insult into business
 

T-shirts and caps bearing “Lazy Nigerian youths” are currently on high demand as the youth are apparently taking delight in wearing them.

Nigerian youth turn President Buhari's insult into business play

Nigerian youth turn President Buhari's insult into business
Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

Bloody: Woman cuts off ex-husband’s penis and scrotum for demanding sex Bloody Woman cuts off ex-husband’s penis and scrotum for demanding sex
Dangerous Love: Muslim man bathes Christian girl in acid for refusing his advances Dangerous Love Muslim man bathes Christian girl in acid for refusing his advances
Museveni: Ugandan President intends to ban oral sex, says the mouth is for eating[video] Museveni Ugandan President intends to ban oral sex, says the mouth is for eating[video]
Bloody: 3-year-old girl shoots pregnant mother Bloody 3-year-old girl shoots pregnant mother
In Uganda: Social media users to pay tax effective July this year In Uganda Social media users to pay tax effective July this year
In Japan: World's oldest person Nabi Tajima dead aged 117 In Japan World's oldest person Nabi Tajima dead aged 117

Recommended Videos

Pulse Filla: The mouth is for eating not for oral sex Pulse Filla The mouth is for eating not for oral sex
Video: This man lets cars run over him, breaks nails with this teeth Video This man lets cars run over him, breaks nails with this teeth
Ibrah Wan: Young Ghanaian millionaire Ibrah, has been picked up by police Ibrah Wan Young Ghanaian millionaire Ibrah, has been picked up by police



Top Articles

1 Disrespect? White men visit African king's palace, refuse to kneel down...bullet
2 Evading Justice Ghanaian Uber driver rapes passenger in US, jumps bail...bullet
3 Bumper Harvest This woman is making millions from the sale of her...bullet
4 Defiance “I’m sleeping with a married man, I'm happy to be a side...bullet
5 In Mozambique News students bathed with urine and faeces in the...bullet
6 Dangerous Love Muslim man bathes Christian girl in acid for...bullet
7 Scandal! Pastor's wife reportedly shares naked video in...bullet
8 Video Young millionaire Ibrah brags about the cost of his...bullet
9 Sad Pastor kills congregant during baptism, says she...bullet
10 Photos WhatsApp chat ‘confirming’ Ibrah took $400k...bullet

Related Articles

In Japan World's oldest person Nabi Tajima dead aged 117
In India Death penalty for rapists of kids under 12 years of age
Hilarious Was this Kangaroo intoxicated after taking a canned beer?
Disrespect? White men visit African king's palace, refuse to kneel down to show respect
Defiance “I’m sleeping with a married man, I'm happy to be a side chick” - Lady
Video Young millionaire Ibrah brags about the cost of his perfumes and we are startled
In Mozambique News students bathed with urine and faeces in the name of initiation
Photos WhatsApp chat ‘confirming’ Ibrah took $400k loan from Heloo Gabriel leaks
Bloody 3-year-old girl shoots pregnant mother
Sad Pastor kills congregant during baptism, says she appeared as a vampire

Top Videos

1 Video Pantless dancer from South Africa snatches wig off a fan headbullet
2 Video This man lets cars run over him, breaks nails with this teethbullet
3 Video Huge crack discovered in Kenya, experts say it could split...bullet
4 Sex Doll First Sex doll brothel opens in Germanybullet
5 Video Maggots ooze out of houseboy’s anus after sleeping with...bullet
6 Video Any LED bulb placed on any part of this boy's body,...bullet
7 Shocking Obinim makes church members openly confess sexual sinsbullet
8 Video Armed Thugs storm Nigeria’s parliament and stole the...bullet
9 Slay Queen Drama Facebook slay queen's nude video resurfacesbullet
10 Video If you pay tithe to your pastor you are a goat –...bullet

Filla

Gen Murtala Muhammed on the N20 note
General Murtala Mohammed 42 years ago, one of Nigeria's most promising leaders was assassinated
In India Death penalty for rapists of kids under 12 years of age
Father joins two friends to gang rape daughter for 18 hours
Abomination! Father joins two friends to gang rape daughter for 18 hours
Was this Kangaroo intoxicated after taking a canned beer?
Hilarious Was this Kangaroo intoxicated after taking a canned beer?