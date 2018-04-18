Home > Filla >

Ugandan President intends to ban oral sex


Video Ugandan President intends to ban oral sex, says the mouth is for eating

At a press conference held recently, the East African President warned that his administration would not countenance the practice. He said aside the immorality oral sex could lead to infections.

  Published:
Ugandan President intends to ban oral sex play

Ugandan President intends to ban oral sex
Controversial Ugandan president, Yoweri Museveni has made the headlines again after hinting that his administration intends to ban oral sex because the mouth is for eating and not for sex.

The news has gone viral taking dominance in international media.

Historically, President Museveni has been described as a tyrant and autocrat because of his hard stance on issues bothering on morality and the fact that he has held onto power for over three decades, as well as his declaration of interest in contesting the next election after Machiavellian removal of ceiling on presidential terms.

At a press conference held recently, the East African leader is quoted as saying: “Let me take this opportunity to warn our people publicly about the wrong practices indulged in and promoted by some of the outsiders.

Ugandan President intends to ban oral sex play

Ugandan President intends to ban oral sex

 

“One of them is what they call oral sex. The mouth is for eating, not for sex. We know the address of sex, we know where sex is.

“You push the mouth there, you can come back with worms and they enter your stomach because that is a wrong address.”

Knowing very well the kind of president Museveni is and the fact that his administration passed a law criminalizing gay relationships and practices in Uganda, it will not be surprising to see a bill laid in the country parliament to criminalise oral sex.

