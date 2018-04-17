news

A man from Swaziland has sued the family of his ex-wife, asking the court to order them to return the 24-cow bride price he had paid for their daughter who he has now realized was not a virgin as he had thought.

Reports say Swazrtz Manyeva Dlamini, a teacher married Ruth Thembisile Sibiya under the thought that she was a virgin as she allegedly made him believe.

However, apparently having unwrapped the package and realized that the content had been tampered with, Dlamini who was once his wife’s teacher became disappointed and is now asking for a return of the bride price.

Further reports indicate that the ex-couple had been dating as far back as the time Ruth was Dlamini’s student.

Meanwhile, Ruth has denied having lied to her ex-husband about her virginity, saying: “After I completed school in 1995, Dlamini, who was far older than me, insisted that we get married but I refused to marry him since I wanted to pursue my studies.”

She added that in 1998, before she got married to Dlamini, she had already fallen in love with one Themba Thwala who she had dated.