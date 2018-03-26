news

College students are capable of doing crazy things to have fun, a Michigan student blew almost everybody’s mind after he filmed himself eating cereal in a deep pothole in the street of the city of Trenton, as if he was so homeless that he could not get a bowl.

In the video that looked like a campaign against authorities whose responsibility it is to fix the roads, the young man who only identified himself as Andrew, 22 poured a box of Lucky Charms in the pothole, poured a gallon of milk on it and then stirred it to create a desirable mixture.

The Eastern Michigan University student then lied close to the pothole and begun to feed on the cereal with a spoon.

The video has since gone viral after he posted it on twitter. Andrew is quoted as having told Mlive.com that it was purely for fun.

He said: "I don't know where the inspiration came from but when it hit me I knew it was a good idea and people would get a good laugh.

"I didn't really do this to protest against my government. I don't think they are doing the best job with the potholes but they will be there no matter what, so why not have a laugh with them?

"It tasted great. If I was blindfolded I wouldn't know if it was a pothole or a bowl."