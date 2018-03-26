Home > Filla >

It is not clear what occasioned the rather harsh counsel, but Daddy Freeze is reported to have said that Pastors like, Oyedepo, Adeboye, Fatoyinbo do not know their way to heaven and will never be the ones to take their followers there.

Popular Nigerian radio host and presenter, Ifedayo Olarinde also called Daddy Freeze has singled out three famous pastors who his followers must stop listening to, if they indeed have dreams of becoming as rich as Bill gates and Dangote.

He also said it is wrong of pastors to mislead their followers to do what Bilgates and Dangote do in order to become as rich as them.

Freeze compiled photos of the three men of God whose names he mentioned specifically as having been misleading their congregants.

READ MORE: Neighbours failed to send troops to save me from coup d'etat - Robert Mugabe

Read his write-up below titled “A CONCOCTION OF CONTRADICTIONS”:

A CONCOCTION OF CONTRADICTIONS

“If you want to end up like Dangote or Bill Gates, stop listening to the men pictured above.

“The sad thing about this, is that they can’t even lead you to heaven because they don’t know the way there…

“If the scriptures are anything to go by, teachers of religious law are hell bound, TITHING IS THE LAW!

“Another fallacy is the prosperity teaching that says: “You can be like Dangote, Dangote doesn’t have two heads”.

“Let me break your hearts today, in the area of entrepreneurship;

“DANGOTE AND BILL GATES HAVE 2,000 HEADS! They have a rare and unique talent that isn’t available to just any and everyone. Remember in all of Egypt ONLY Joseph could interpret pharaohs dream.

“Anyone who tells you that you can do business like Dangote is a LIAR, it’s like telling you that you can sing like Michael Jackson, understand Physics like Einstein or play football like Messi or Ronaldo.

“I CAN NEVER BE LIKE DNGOTE, because I don’t have his unique entrepreneurial gift.

“My unique gift is deep understanding of, and the ability to teach the SCRIPTURES, which I have shown with much dexterity, what is your gift? You want to play football like Messi? Welldonsir, find your gift today and harness it.

◄ Matthew 23 ►

“[13] “What sorrow awaits you teachers of religious law and you Pharisees. Hypocrites! For you shut the door of the Kingdom of Heaven in people’s faces. You won’t go in yourselves, and you don’t let others enter either.

“ [15] “What sorrow awaits you teachers of religious law and you Pharisees. Hypocrites! For you cross land and sea to make one convert, and then you turn that person into twice the child of hellf you yourselves are!”.

